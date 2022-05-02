Parashuram Jayanti's Importance, Rituals to Perform

Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Today, May 3, is Parshuram Jayanti, a day that commemorates the birth of Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Parshuram is immortal and was born to protect the Earth from evil forces.

He was born to Jamadagni and Renuka, two sages. Lord Parshuram is thought to be an aggressive avatar of Lord Vishnu, a devout disciple of Lord Shiva and a skilled warrior.

After observing his intense prayer and belief, Lord Shiva granted Parshuram a Parshu (an axe), which is believed to be a combat weapon, to preserve the land from the brutality of the Kshatriyas.

Every year, Hindus commemorate Lord Parshuram's birth by celebrating Parshuram Jayanti on the Shukla Paksha, the Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishaka month. Parshuram Jayanti falls on May 3 this year. Let's have a look at the date, time, and traditional rituals that devotees of the Lord perform to commemorate the Lord's birth anniversary.

Date and Time

According to the panchang, the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishaka month will begin at 05:18 am on May 3 and finish at 07:32 am on May 4.

The third of May will also be known as Akshaya Tritiya.

Traditional Rituals

Devotees think Lord Parshuram is still alive since he is claimed to be immortal. As a result, unlike other gods and goddesses, the Lord is not worshipped.

Because Parshuram is said to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Hindu worshippers perform Laxminarayam puja, in which they present tulsi, fruits, flowers, Chandan, and kumkum to the Lord.

People chant Vishnu Sahasranamam and perform devotional songs and mantras all night on Parshuram Jayanti.

Some devotees also observe a day-long fast that begins the day before Parshuram Jayanti and finishes after sunset.

People contribute grains, clothing, and other goods to Brahmins and the destitute on this day, which is also known as Akshaya Tritiya.