Parashara Jayanthi: Sage Who Gave Immense Knowledge On Vedic Farming

In today’s day and age where people thrive on technology, it is highly unlikely for youngsters to appreciate the value of agriculture.

Most youngsters are oblivious to the concept of agriculture. Here’s an attempt to bring awareness to our readers. We are dealing with Vedic farming; Our ancient sages have imparted expansive knowledge on how to practice agriculture.

Maharishi Parashara, one of the ancient sages of India wrote Krishi Parashara which elaborately discusses agriculture-related principles. In addition, it tackles natural elements like the direction of the wind, the behaviour of animals and birds, how to treat animals used for farming work, what and which type of crop to grow, etc that contribute to the production of good crops. Krushi Suktam, a chapter in Vedas explains the practices in agriculture.

Parashara, regarded as the father of Jyotish Shastra or Vedic Astrology. In his honour, during the auspicious day of Vaishakha Shukla Prathipat; Parashara Jayanthi is celebrated on May 1st by National Sanskrit University in collaboration with Krishi Bharatham Trust.

Maharishi Parashara wrote many books on Vedic farming, astrology, cosmology, animal husbandry, meteorology, astronomy, etc.

Parashara Jayanthi is celebrated in different places across the world like Australia (Canberra), America(New York), Delhi, Haridwar, Jammu Kashmir, Kerala, Hyderabad, Armoor, Chennai, etc.,

Here are some quotes by Maharishi Parashara.