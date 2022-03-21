Panasonic Reaffirms Commitment to Healthier Homes Through its Innovative Air Conditioners

With work from home, stay at home becoming the new normal, there is a rising need for better indoor air quality. Panasonic India - a leading diversified technology company, with an expertise of over 60 years of manufacturing Air Conditioners, had introduced innovative technologies like nanoe™ X and nanoe-G in their products. The nanoe™ X and nanoe-G technologies ensures a healthier Air Quality Index (AQI) and inhibit bacteria and viruses, both suspended in the air and adhered to surfaces. In addition, ACs come equipped with the company’s in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT platform Miraie ensuring a Connected living experience for consumers. The line-up of the five-star inverter nanoe™X ACs are available in 1-ton and 1.5-ton. The (CS/CU-HU18XKYF) is priced at INR 69,900. Indian consumers can experience the range of Panasonic ACs, across major retail outlets in Hyderabad like Bajaj Electronics, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Croma as well as all major online portals like Amazon, Flipkart and across Panasonic brand stores.

Speaking about the company’s commitment towards healthier homes, Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India said, “Today consumers are looking for an enhanced safety at home as they gradually resume normalcy and with that insight, we’ve designed our ‘ACs for Healthier Homes’. Panasonic ACs use nanoeTM technology to clean and deodorize the indoor air. It further inhibits the growth of bacteria and viruses and removes 99% of PM 2.5 particles, empowering our consumers to enjoy better indoor air quality. Miraie - Panasonic’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT platform further ensure a connected and comfortable living experience. I am delighted to share that the Miraie smart app for ACs show over one lakh downloads, which is a testament that our consumers are choosing us for a seamless experience of comfort, connectivity, and safety under one roof. The new marketing campaign for ACs featuring these is live across all our platforms since 18th February.”

“Capitalizing on higher Inverter AC sales, Panasonic India’s AC division registered an impressive sales growth of nearly 45% in FY 2021. There is a huge demand for Inverter ACs, where Panasonic market share stands at close to 6% in CY2021 (versus 4.2% CY2020). One of the biggest problems that customers face in metros like Hyderabad is poor air quality. Panasonic ACs also work as an indoor air purification system which improves home AQI in real time. You can track this on Miraie app.” Sah further added. Also, India has one of the lowest penetrations of ACs in the world at 7% that holds immense growth prospects in the segment.” Sah further added.

The nanoe-G technology works on the principle of ionizer technology while nanoe™ X technology collects invisible moisture present in indoor air and applies a high voltage to produce “hydroxyl radicals contained in water”. Hydroxyl radicals, also known as “nature’s detergent”, inhibit the growth of pollutants and are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses from polluting the indoor home environment. As per third party reports, Panasonic ACs are the leading brand in Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam known for their path breaking technology. The multi-functionality features in Panasonic’s Air Conditioners are designed to offer cooling in one package.