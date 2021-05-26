Oxygen Plants You Can Grow At Home

The Covid second wave has hit the country harder than the first wave. Most people have died due to a shortage of oxygen. The state governments are trying all possible ways to ensure sufficient oxygen in the hospitals. We all know that plants give oxygen. If you have these plants at your home, it gives plenty of oxygen and brightens to your home. Here is a list of plants that gives oxygen

1. Chinese Evergreens

It is an indoor plant. Having ChineseEvergreen plants at home gives us a healthy life. It absorbs toxic compounds from the air and provides fresh air.

2.Peace Lily

Peace Lily filters the indoor air and raises humidity levels, making it easier to breathe. It also promotes restful sleep by absorbing airborne mould spores, which are natural allergens. Furthermore, the beauty of these plants is known to promote relaxation by reducing tension in the mind and body.

3. Money plant

The Money Plant is extremely important in Vastu Shastra. It cleans the air, allowing positive energy to flow freely throughout the building. According to Vastu Shastra, having a money plant in your home is extremely beneficial.

4.Areca Palm

The big, distinct leaves of these plants add beauty to homes and serve as pleasant showpieces. These plants are said to bring prosperity and happiness to everyone in the house. The best indoor air purifying herb is a potted Areca Palm tree.

5.Snake Plant

CO2, benzene, formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene are all cancer-causing contaminants that snake plants can consume. Snake Plants can absorb and extract harmful toxins, making them an effective buffer against airborne allergies.

6.Gerbera Daisy

More oxygen is produced by these plants with colourful flowers. It's an effective air purifier.