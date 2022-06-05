Only One Earth: Environmental Studies an Approach Towards Sustainable Development

New Delhi: Ahead of World Environment Day, Augustana University, US, reinforced the need for all higher education institutions to encourage young people to learn and challenge the threats that climate change poses. It announced the opening of applications for the course for the Spring 2023 intake (from September 1, 2022).

“We're running out of time to save our planet, and nature can't keep up with our demands. It’s the need of the hour to emerge conscious. Environmental studies are a must for all, and it should be included in the course curriculum. This will help students to participate in mass public awareness campaigns and inspire others to do the same”, said Prateek Gujral, Principal Advisor (South Asia), Augustana University, South Dakota, US.

He added, “The idea behind any programme in the environment is not just about understanding the academic side of it but comprehending the culture and laws about the environment and feeling integrated and responsible towards emerging greener in all aspects of life. Literature, history, art, and many other fields of study help us to situate ourselves in the broader natural environment, making us better communicators, effective at writing laws and policies, while cherishing and sharing the goodies that nature offers”, said Gujral.

Explaining what Augustana offers in the area, Gujral, said: “Environmental studies is an interdisciplinary major at Augustana that looks at the ecology of a place using techniques and views from a variety of disciplines. Because the environment cannot be comprehended through a single field, environmental studies students learn to explore the environment through critical engagement with society, history, and culture, as well as the study of law, ethics, justice, and policy, ecology, and data mapping. Each student picks a disciplinary focus in addition to this interdisciplinary approach to exploring the relationships between humans and the environment. The major culminates in the submission of a senior thesis as well as the execution of a community-based practical project that strives to improve human-environment relationships. We offer merit-based scholarships of $15,000 to $25,000 for admitted candidates from South Asia, depending on academic qualifications”.