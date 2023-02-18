Ola Electric opens its first Experience Centres in Tirupati & Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicles company, announced the expansion of its D2C footprint in Tirupathi and Kakinada with the opening of two new Ola Experience Centre located in Air Bypass Road, STV Nagar and Jawahar Street, Kakinada. With 200 such experience centers already operational across all major cities in the country, the company will expand its existing network to include 500 outlets by March 2023.

With an aim to provide all services under one roof, Ola Experience Centres allow EV enthusiasts to experience Ola’s EV technology and gather any information regarding the vehicles. They also enable customers to avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro, seek assistance in purchase from Ola’s Brand Champions, get details on financing options and culminate into their purchase journey on the Ola app. These Experience Centres also double up as one-stop destinations for all the post sales care and maintenance of Ola scooters.

Topping the EV 2W sales charts for five consecutive months and having over 200,000 customers spread across the length and breadth of the country, Ola Electric is today the largest player in India’s growing electric 2W industry.

Accelerating India’s EV adoption even further, the company has rolled out exclusive offers with its ‘Love on 2 Wheels’ campaign including a discount of INR 12,000 on Ola S1 Pro and free access to its hypercharger network for a year. Additionally, customers can now take home an Ola scooter at zero down payment, opt for EMIs starting as low as INR 2,499, avail reduced interest rates starting at 8.99% and zero processing fee, and enjoy additional discounts on select credit cards. Besides these, customers also have the option to exchange their petrol scooters for brand new Ola S1s and earn a bonus of up to INR 4,000. Ola’s existing customers can benefit from the #EndICEage Referral Program by getting up to INR 6,000 in Ola Money.

Ola has recently launched the ‘Ola Care’ subscription plan that offers a 360 degree access to its service network, which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorsteps or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres. Through Ola Care and Ola Care+ subscriptions, the company is also offering customers comprehensive service and assistance coverage, whether they are at home or in a remote area. Customers will now be able to avail up to 50% discount on Ola Care+ subscription for both S1 & S1 Pro.

Catering to customers with different range requirements, Ola recently expanded its S1 portfolio to 6 models. Powered by 2KWh, 3KWh and 4KWh battery packs, the new variants of the Ola S1 Air are priced at an attractive price of INR 84,999, INR 99,999 and INR 109,999 respectively. Additionally, the newest variant for the Ola S1 uses a 2KWh battery and is available at INR 99,999. The purchase window for the new variant opens immediately with deliveries scheduled to begin from March 2023. Reservations for Ola S1 Air are now open for INR 999, and the purchase window, test rides and deliveries will commence from July 2023.

With the recent expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points, Ola’s mission of ensuring all 2Ws in India are electric by 2025 is closer to being a reality as the company is working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility.