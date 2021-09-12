Nutritious Diet to Boost Fertility Levels

The right nutrients and foods can affect fertility. We don't need to eat perfectly, not at all, but we do need to be targeted to make the biggest positive impact. Being a Dietitian, I always recommend a food first approach.

A few tips can help u boost your fertility levels. Remember, stress and a sedentary lifestyle with unhealthy eating habits have been the major fertility disruptors.

Food tips are as follows:

High intake of folic acid

Low intake of trans-fat, with a simultaneous greater intake of monounsaturated fat

Low intake of animal protein with greater vegetable protein intake

High intake of high-fibre, low glycemic carbohydrates

Greater preference for high-fat dairy products

By Flora Amritha

High non-heme iron intake (mostly found in plant foods)

Foods rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids

Foods rich in selenium, manganese and zinc

A minimum of 60 min moderate-intensity workouts - 5 days a week

Good hydration is the key to all metabolic functions

WAYS TO BOOST YOUR FERTILITY

There are so many ways by which changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve fertility, while it's always ideal to get personalized advice. Here are some simple changes that can make a BIG difference.

Use Extra Virgin Olive Oil: High in monounsaturated fats to reduce inflammation, omega 3 fatty acids to improve fertility hormones and blood flow to your uterus, antioxidants to protect your eggs, and Vitamin E to help thicken your uterine lining. This one really does tick all the boxes!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Load your plate with colourful vegetables: There's a good reason I encourage you to EAT THE RAINBOW by choosing different coloured vegetables. You get a wider range of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. All are critical for reducing oxidative stress in your body and improving the health of your eggs and sperm.

Eat a small handful of nuts each day: This is a great goal to work towards and I often recommend mixing things up to get all the benefits. For example (just to name a few) walnuts are rich in antioxidants, brazil nuts are high in selenium, and pine nuts are a good source of arginine. These nutrients help your fertility by reducing inflammation, improving egg quality, and helping implantation.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Make your carbs wholegrain: Eating wholegrain (think oats, quinoa, brown rice, wholemeal pasta, and grainy bread) means a big fibre boost to help regulate your hormones! An increased intake of whole grains can also help thicken your uterine lining to help implantation.

4 simple ways by which you can take control and boost your fertility:

• Taking the right supplements (in the right doses for YOU)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

• Exercising regularly⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

• Managing your stress levels⠀⠀⠀⠀

• Getting good quality sleep