No Stopping Love: 2023 Valentines Day Gifting Trends

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and romance is in the air. A day to celebrate love, it is marked with gifts and romantic gestures for those nearest and dearest to us. As couples across India are eagerly awaiting to celebrate the day of love, several are looking to quick commerce platforms to purchase and deliver gifts, to their partners and significant others. According to ASSOCHAM, Indians spent as much as ₹22K Cr on Valentine’s Day way back in 2015. The numbers have only grown since.

Quick commerce platform Instamart on its part is coming to the rescue of both last-minute and impulsive as well as indulgent shoppers and fulfilling their gifting needs. Instamart order analysis from last year shows items have their biggest sales day of the year on Valentine’s Day.

Here are the top 5 items expected to be sold the most this Valentine’s Day:

Chocolates – Sweet treats are undoubtedly popular, with chocolates topping the list among Valentine’s Day items. This year, Instamart has added more sweet stuff in the form of cupcakes, love cakes, and brownies. According to the orders placed on Instamart during Valentine’s Day 2022, customers in Bangalore ordered over 1.2 lakh chocolates alone.

Flowers– Swiggy Instamart sold around 2.5 lakh roses during the Valentine’s Day period in 2022. Bangaloreans ordered the most flowers last V-Day with users spending as much as ₹3000 on them. This was followed by Mumbai. However, when it came to cities that had the highest share of flowers in Instamart orders, it was Indore (3.88%) and Lucknow (3.42%) followed by Coimbatore (3.07%) and Goa (3.05%). Swiggy Instamart expects a 4x jump in orders this year, fulfilling nearly a million rose orders of the magnificent ‘Taj Mahal’ roses.

Teddy Bear – The fourth day of the week is celebrated as ‘Teddy Day’, to express comforting love and affection with cuddly teddy bears as gifts. Soft, mushy teddy bears and stuffed animals seem to be extremely popular among Swiggy Instamart customers.

Greeting cards – A classic gesture of love that is popular even in the modern world is giving greeting cards to one’s partner. Greeting cards with sweet messages are a keepsake and last forever as a reminder of love and adoration.

Curated gift boxes – A curated gift box is one of the most popular gifting choices during Valentine's Day. What makes these gift boxes thoughtful and unique to every user is that they are customized according to their liking. Consumers are ordering everything from premium beauty gift hampers to couple’s mugs through quick commerce in 2023. To make gifting easier this year, just open Instamart, go to “Send gifts to your loved ones”, add the receiver's address and surprise them with Valentine’s gifts.

Valentine’s week is a time for everyone to show and share their love. It has been an important time for Instamart as we see a growing number of both planned and unplanned purchases of items ranging from chocolates and strawberries to stuffed animals and sexual wellness products.

Instamart has specially curated an ‘All things love’ store this Valentine’s day with something for everyone- from ‘Date Night’ and ‘Get Naught’ essentials to a section ‘Celebrating Singles’.

