Nivetha Thomas's Best Saree Looks

South Indian beauty Nivetha Thomas is one of the stars in the tinsel town who knows how to grab the attention of the folks with her style. Be it a six-yard wonder piece or a western one, she carries every outfit with much grace and panache.

Nivetha Thomas shared a pic on her Instagram in which she looked super gorgeous. She donned a green-coloured pattu sari. She teamed her sari with sleeves till elbow blouse. Coming to her accessories, she didn't add too many accessories but went with statement earrings. She gave a clean dose of makeup and went with centre parted ponytail.

Here is one more sari look of Nivetha Thomas. She picked a cream coloured sari and coupled it up with contrast-hued blouse. She picked chunky earrings and that bhindi is simply superb.

OMG! Isn't this a cool look from Nivetha? The 'Ninnu Korri' actress donned an onion pink coloured pattu sari and added matching blouse. She elevated her look by adding statement jewellery. Here is the look.

A simple and stylish look...She donned a red coloured sari and picked a violet coloured blouse. She didn't go much with her accessories. On an overall note, she looked pretty, isn't she?

Here are few more photos in which Nivetha looked pretty in sarees.