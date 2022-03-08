Nita Ambani Launches Women Empowerment Platform Her Circle in Hindi

On International Women’s Day this year, Nita M. Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation announced that Her Circle, a unique initiative that synergises women’s power with the power of the digital revolution is now expanding into the multilingual space with the launch of a Her Circle Hindi app today. Her Circle was originally founded and launched by Ambani exactly one year ago and has already become India’s fastest growing digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 42 million.

On the occasion of the launch of the Her Circle Hindi App, Nita M. Ambani said, “Her Circle is an evolving platform meant for all women, irrespective of region and language. I want our reach and support to expand un-hindered. And to reach more women in their language of ease, we are first launching Her Circle in Hindi. We go live in March 2022 and I hope it gets as much love as the English platform has received till now.” In addition to the launch of the Hindi App, Nita Ambani celebrated the first anniversary of HerCircle by featuring on its first-ever digital cover and giving an exclusive interview.

Her Circle’s first-year milestones cover a large list of goals across digital usage and networking. Thousands of job opportunities curated and listed for users have connected them to the right career choice. The extensive masterclasses on how to become a professional makeup artiste, food stylist, fitness trainer, dog trainer, radio jockey have found serious takers. With 30,000 registered entrepreneurs on our network, we have a community of women looking to collaborate and rise together.

Our network of Sir HN Reliance Hospital medical experts provide free health and medical advice within 24 hours on specialities ranging from mental wellness, physical fitness, skincare, gynaecological concerns, counselling, etc. Thousands of women have benefitted from this timely service.

Personalised trackers for fitness and nutrition, period, fertility, pregnancy as well as finance have been used by 1.50 lakh subscribers free of cost. Interviews and stories of women achievers featuring Gita Gopinath, Naina Lal Kidwai, Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, Geeta Phogat, Anita Dongre as well as exclusives with an Afghan woman who escaped to safety as well as Ukrainian nationals and the evacuees from conflict-ridden regions keep Her Circle’s content topical and inspiring.

Nita M. Ambani gave her vote of thanks to the users of Her Circle, “Congratulations! Not just to us but to every woman in Her Circle, Our Circle! I am so happy to see Her Circle expand and grow so beautifully in such a short time. I welcome all the women who have joined this movement… I am delighted to see them collaborating, bonding, applauding & cheering for each other! Those were meant to be the hallmarks of our platform, and it’s a joy to see them come to life. On Her Circle, we listen, we share, we educate, we enable, and connect! It’s a place where we let our hair down, ask questions without hesitation, go beyond the defined. A safe space where women thrive by learning newer things, reskilling themselves, and growing to fulfil their dreams!”

How does Her Circle work?

One Stop Destination for Networking and Goal-Fulfilment: Her Circle is designed as a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftmentoriented even as it connects women to each other through a social platform. She can engage as she watches vibrant videos, reads articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

Users can toggle between their language of choice - English and Hindi currently- by a simple language selection option. The Hindi content is unique and original, customized for the user.

The platform provides women with answers from Reliance’s esteemed panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership. The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile. She can grow and learn through masterclasses from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

Private, Personalised, Safe: while the content, from videos to articles, is open to all, the social networking part of the platform is only for women. The social connect will provide her with a safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation. Her Circle also has an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts in a confidential chatroom.

Her Good Habit App: In addition to providing useful and uplifting content, social networking and expert advice in a safe and personalised environment, Her Circle also provides trackers to enable users to inculcate and sustain the right habits in the space of fitness, period tracking, fertility & pregnancy guide and finance tracking.

Her Circle is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Lastly, participation in Her Circle is entirely free for its registered users.