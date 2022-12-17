Nikon releases Ver. 1.1.0 of NX MobileAir

Nikon India Private Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of Ver. 1.1.0 of NX MobileAir, a smartphone application that uploads images taken with Nikon digital cameras to a File Transfer Protocol (FTP) server without using a computer.

As part of this update, functions, such as filtering images which uses image analysis technologies, have been added and improved to increase speed and efficiency in a user’s workflow.

For quick access to preferred images, the new update adds a filtering function in which imported images are analysed with an algorithm that uses deep learning. This allows users to filter images with specific criteria1, such as subject types and dates, for quick access to intended images.

In addition, your JPEG files can be resized and compressed before uploading to the FTP, thus achieving faster uploads to improve workflow from shooting to delivery. Support for the import of NEF (RAW)2 images has also been added to the currently supported JPEG images. RAW images stored in the camera or smart device3 can be imported to albums in NX MobileAir.

Other upgrades include additions to the settings of custom IPTC metadata4 presets that can be imported/exported, and a new function that prevents the re-import of images that were previously imported and deleted from the app. The app is also more user-friendly with changes to operability and displays, including the way in which images are imported from camera, as well as the newly added function that synchronises clocks of two devices – camera and smart device.

Nikon will continue to provide updates for NX MobileAir for users to look forward to.

Supported cameras

Android™: Nikon Z 9, Z 7II, Z 7, Z 6II, Z 6, Z 5, Z fc, Z 50, Z 30, D6, D5, D850, D780

iOS: Nikon Z 9, Z 7II, Z 6II, D6

1 Criteria that require image analysis (with people, vehicles, and/or animals) only apply to images imported when analysis is enabled. Images imported with a version of NX MobileAir prior to Ver. 1.1.0 can only be filtered by date, retouch, and voice memo.

2 Image analysis, filtering, resize images for FTP upload, and retouch functions do not apply to NEF (RAW) images.

3 iOS and Android™ devices to which the NX MobileAir app has been installed can be used. The NX MobileAir app can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store® and Google Play™. Visit local Nikon website for further information.

4 IPTC metadata is a standard for metadata contained in digital images that was developed by the International Press Telecommunications Council.