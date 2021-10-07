Navratri Fasting: Dos and Don'ts, Rules You Must Follow

The nine-day festival - Navratri is here. It is one of the most important festivals of Hindus and is celebrated for nine days. Dasara marks the victory of good over evil and the Goddess Durga is worshipped. The first day of Navratri is celebrated as Shardiya Navratri and the day is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. On this day, devotees offer the prasad made of Desi Ghee and seek the blessings of Maa Shailputri. Some of the devotees observe fast for 9 days and few others observe them in jodas - the first two or last two days of Navratri.

Dos:

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

Devotees who are fasting shouldn't consume rice and wheat. Instead of the regular grains, one can consume singhara ka atta, kuttu ka atta or rajgira ka atta. Instead of rice, one can consume samak ke chawal.

Devotees who are fasting must maintain celibacy.

Meditation followed by Sankalpa is necessary.

Whenever you get time, try to recite the Durga Saptashati and mantras.

The devotees who are on one meal fast must break their fast only after sunset. Sattvic food should be consumed during Navratri days.

Instead of regular salt, one should use rock salt.

Don'ts:

Devotees who are observing fast should not consume alcohol, garlic, and tamasic (heat-generating) foods, meat, tobacco. Men shouldn't cut hair, trim or shave beard or cut nails during the navratri.