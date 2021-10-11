Navratri Day 5 Maa Skandamata Color, Puja Vidhi and Naivedyam

Day 5 of Navratri 2021: Goddess Durga's fifth form, Maa Skandamata, is honoured on this day. Mata Parvati was given this name after giving birth to Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya.

The Panchami Tithi, the fifth day of Navratri, will happen on October 10. The fifth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Skandamata, is honoured on this day. Mata Parvati was given this name after giving birth to Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya. Maa Skandamata is holding baby Skanda or Murugan in her lap. She possesses four hands. She is pictured carrying Lotus flowers in her upper two hands, baby Murugan in one of her right hands, and Abhaya Mudra in the other.

Skandamata, who sits atop a lotus flower, is also known as Goddess Padmasana. The Goddess Skandamata is said to rule over the planet Buddha (Mercury). Learn about the date, colour, Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh muhurat, and importance of the Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi.

Maa Skandamata Puja Date And Time For Navratri 2021

The Panchami Tithi will begin on October 10 at 04:55 a.m. and end on October 11 at 02:14 a.m. Between 11:45 a.m. and 12:31 p.m., Maa Skandamata Puja can be conducted. Ravi Yoga is also an auspicious muhurta for worshipping Maa Skandmata. It will take place between the hours of 02:44 and 07:54 p.m.

Navratri 2021 Color Day 5

Orange is the auspicious colour for Navratri Panchami Tithi.

Maa Skandamata Vahan

The Goddess Skandamata is seen riding a fearsome lion.

Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi

Maa Skandamata Puja is done in the same fashion as other Goddess Durga forms. Offering a Dhanush Vana to Goddess Skandamata, however, is considered auspicious in addition to other traditional practices.

Women who worship Maa Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri by presenting red flowers, Shringar Samagri, are supposed to be rewarded with long married life and offspring. On Day 5 of Navratri, one should also read the seventh chapter of Durga Saptashati Katha.

Significance Of Maa Skandamata Puja

Devotees who worship Goddess Parvati in this form do so with utmost devotion. She is revered as the Goddess of Motherhood and Love.

Maa Skandamata Mantra

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

Day 5 Of Navratri: Maa Skandamata Naivedyam

Skandmata, Durga's fifth manifestation, is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri, also known as Panchami. Skandamata is a four-armed goddess who carries a lotus in two of her arms and a kamandalu (and a bell in the other). She is also seen holding Kartikey, a small child, on her lap. Skandamata is the goddess's name since Kartikey is also known as Skanda. Her posture is serene and relaxed. She is perched on a lotus, yet she is also riding a lion. The goddess is given a bhog of bananas, which is thought to keep the devotees healthy.