Navratri brings new happiness and adds New-Life

Nine nights of Sharad Navratri. Across India, it is celebrated in so many different ways. It is a time for fasting and deep prayer to the nine incarnations of Goddess. She is also called by different names depending on the part of the country. There is the entrenched belief in the strength these nine days bring.

The colours of the days, each symbolic of its significance, adds to the fervor of the pujas. In Telangana, the melting pot of culture, tradition, people and faiths, Navratri has a special significance.

During these days, leading up to Vijaya Dashami, careful attention is given to the food eaten. The way it is prepared and consumed. Regular food isn’t consumed and even the ingredients are varied.

Fruits and vegetables available during the season are added in addition to traditional foods made from Sattu, Rajgira and Shingara atta in addition to Sabudana.

Given the abstinence from regular food, the ingredients above provide the nutrients and energy required.

During Durga Puja, the food ranges from the simple khichuri to the elaborate Illish shorshe (a curry with Hilsa fish), doi maach (Rohu fish in curd and special spices). These are lapped up with the lucchi –similar to the poori and yet different. There are also vegetarian delicacies like the ghugini (with cereals), aloo poshto. No meal would be complete without the Rasgulla

