Navaratri Puja Naivedyam Recipes From Day 1 to Day 10 as Per South Indian Tradition

Oct 07, 2021, 11:22 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hello viewers, Navratri has begun in all over India and Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 15 this year. Each state has their own way of celebrating the festival by offering different kinds of foods to the Goddess Durga.

Besides this, many people keep Golu/ Bommala Koluvu at their homes on Amavasya from they start the Navratri festival. They cook different types of recipes on all 9 days of the festival as navratri naivedyam or prasadam.

Here are some of the recipes that are prepared for Goddess Durga during the 9 days of Navratri:

GOLU DAY EVENING SWEET PONGAL , CHANA SUNDAL
DAY 1  VEN PONGAL , RICE - DAL, GREEN GRAM SUNDAL(SWEET & SPICE)
DAY 2   RAVA KESARI , TAMARIND RICE ,  KARAMANI SWEET SUNDAL , SPICY SUNDAL
DAY 3 SAKKARAI PONGAL , PEPPER RICE / PARUPPU VADAI , PEANUT SUNDAL
DAY 4 WHEAT FLOUR APPAM , KADAMBA SADAM, PEAS SUNDAL
DAY 5 RICE PAYASAM , CURD RICE, RAJMA SUNDAL OR DOUBLE BEANS SUNDAL
DAY 6 RAVA LADOO , COCONUT RICE , FIELD BEANS SUNDAL OR MOONG DAL SUNDAL
DAY 7 RAW RICE IDLI , LEMON RICE , KADALA PARUPPU SUNDAL
DAY 8 COCONUT BURFI , PAAL SADAM , MULTI GRAIN SUNDAL
DAY 9 AKKARA ADISAL , 5 RICE VARIETIES OR LUNCH MENU, VADA, BROWN CHANA SUNDAL Or CHANA DAL SUNDAL
DAY 10 BETEL LEAVES & NUTS, FRUITS, ROCK CANDY OR DRY GRAPES
Tags: 
navratri
Navratri 2021
Dussehra 2021
Advertisement
Back to Top