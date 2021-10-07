Navaratri Puja Naivedyam Recipes From Day 1 to Day 10 as Per South Indian Tradition

Hello viewers, Navratri has begun in all over India and Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 15 this year. Each state has their own way of celebrating the festival by offering different kinds of foods to the Goddess Durga.

Besides this, many people keep Golu/ Bommala Koluvu at their homes on Amavasya from they start the Navratri festival. They cook different types of recipes on all 9 days of the festival as navratri naivedyam or prasadam.

Here are some of the recipes that are prepared for Goddess Durga during the 9 days of Navratri: