Navaratri Puja Naivedyam Recipes From Day 1 to Day 10 as Per South Indian Tradition
Hello viewers, Navratri has begun in all over India and Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 15 this year. Each state has their own way of celebrating the festival by offering different kinds of foods to the Goddess Durga.
Besides this, many people keep Golu/ Bommala Koluvu at their homes on Amavasya from they start the Navratri festival. They cook different types of recipes on all 9 days of the festival as navratri naivedyam or prasadam.
Here are some of the recipes that are prepared for Goddess Durga during the 9 days of Navratri:
|GOLU DAY EVENING
|SWEET PONGAL , CHANA SUNDAL
|DAY 1
|VEN PONGAL , RICE - DAL, GREEN GRAM SUNDAL(SWEET & SPICE)
|DAY 2
|RAVA KESARI , TAMARIND RICE , KARAMANI SWEET SUNDAL , SPICY SUNDAL
|DAY 3
|SAKKARAI PONGAL , PEPPER RICE / PARUPPU VADAI , PEANUT SUNDAL
|DAY 4
|WHEAT FLOUR APPAM , KADAMBA SADAM, PEAS SUNDAL
|DAY 5
|RICE PAYASAM , CURD RICE, RAJMA SUNDAL OR DOUBLE BEANS SUNDAL
|DAY 6
|RAVA LADOO , COCONUT RICE , FIELD BEANS SUNDAL OR MOONG DAL SUNDAL
|DAY 7
|RAW RICE IDLI , LEMON RICE , KADALA PARUPPU SUNDAL
|DAY 8
|COCONUT BURFI , PAAL SADAM , MULTI GRAIN SUNDAL
|DAY 9
|AKKARA ADISAL , 5 RICE VARIETIES OR LUNCH MENU, VADA, BROWN CHANA SUNDAL Or CHANA DAL SUNDAL
|DAY 10
|BETEL LEAVES & NUTS, FRUITS, ROCK CANDY OR DRY GRAPES