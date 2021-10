Navaratri Day 3 Color: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Naivedyam

On Navratri 2021 Day 3, devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta. Navratri is dedicated to nine avatars of goddess Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

On the third day of Navratri, people worship Maa Chandraghanta Devi and the Goddess is all about fearlessness and courage. Maa Chandraghanta Devi is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika, or Rannchandi. She has half moon-shaped like a bell on her forehead, so, she is called Chandraghanta. The vehicle of Chandraghanta is a tiger or lion and her abode is in Manipura Chakra.

The color of the third day of Navratri is Grey and it signifies the destruction of evil.

Puja Vidhi:

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Offer Kesar, Ganga jal, and Kewra to the goddess and then dress the idol in golden-colored clothes. Offer yellow flowers and lotus to the idol. The naivedhyam for today can be sweets, panchamrit and mishri.



Mantras to chant:

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Om Devi Chandraghantayayi Namah Pravaarudh chandkopastrkairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Madhyam Chandraghanteti vishrutaa

Maa Chandraghanta Prathna on Navratri 3rd Day

Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Maa Chandraghanta Stuti on Navratri 3rd Day

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Maa Chandraghanta Dhyan on Navrati 3rd Day

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Simharudha Chandraghanta Yashasvinim

Manipura Sthitam Tritiya Durga Trinetram

Khanga, Gada, Trishula, Chapashara, Padma Kamandalu Mala Varabhitakaram

Patambara Paridhanam Mriduhasya Nanalankam Bhushitam

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praphulla Vandana Bibadhara Kshinakati Nitambanim

Maa Chandraghanta Stotra on Navratri 3rd Day

Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam

Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Chandramukhi Ishta Datri IShtam Mantra Swarupinim

Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim

Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Maa Chandraghanta Kavach on Navratri 3rd Day

Rahasyam Shrinu Vakshyami Shaiveshi Kamalanane

Shri Chandragantasya Kavacham Sarvasiddhidayakam

Bina Nyasam Bina Viniyogam Bina Shapoddha Bina Homam

Snanam Shauchadi Nasti Shraddhamatrena Siddhidam

Kushishyam Kutilaya Vanchakaya Nindakaya Cha

Na Datavyam Na Datavyam Na Datavyam Kadachitam

