Navaratri Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini Color, Puja Vidhi, Naivedyam And Mantras To Chant

Navrati - The nine-day festival will continue till October 15 and on the second day, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. The color of Navratri day 2 is green and it signifies new beginnings and growth. On the second day, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini who is also called Uma, Aparna, and Tapacharini. She is believed to be the unmarried version of God Parvati. The name Brahmacharini is given because of her strict penance. Goddess Brahmacharini is depicted barefooted and she personifies love, loyalty, and knowledge. She is depicted as two-armed, clad in white and holding a rudraksha mala and a sacred Kamandalu.

Shubh Muhurat:

The Dwitiya Thithi starts at 01:46 PM on October 7 and will continue till 10:48 AM on October 8. The timings to perform Brahmcharini Puja- 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM and 02:05 PM to 02:52 PM.

Puja Vidhi:

Pour milk, curd, melted butter, honey, and sugar on the idol and then offer flowers, akshat, sandalwood and bhog made of sugar, mishri and panchamrit. Then offer jasmine, betelnuts, and cloves.

Puja Mantra

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

Dadhaana Karpadmaabhyam

Akshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi

Brahmachaarinyanuttama

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Japamala Kamandalu Dhara Brahmacharini Shubham॥

Gauravarna Swadhishthanasthita Dwitiya Durga Trinetram।

Dhawala Paridhana Brahmarupa Pushpalankara Bhushitam॥

Parama Vandana Pallavaradharam Kanta Kapola Pina।

Payodharam Kamaniya Lavanayam Smeramukhi Nimnanabhi Nitambanim॥

Naivedyam:

Goddess Brahmacharini is a lover of simple food. Offer sugar and fruits to Goddess Brahmacharini. Rava Kesari, Tamarind rice, Karamani sweet sundal and spicy sundal can also be offered to Goddess.

