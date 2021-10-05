Navaratri: The Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga, Pooja Ritual, Color

The Hindu festival of Navratri is here. According to Hindu tradition, the nine holy days of Navratri are the most auspicious days of the lunar calendar. These nine days are dedicated completely to Maa Durga and her nine avatars and are celebrated with ardor and festivity throughout north India and in every Hindu household.

Navratri is an important festival for Hindus. These are 9 days of fasting, pooja, and Dandiya. People get together to celebrate. These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Every day has its significance. For every day, there is a color that you can wear. These colors hold significance and auspicious values. Take a look at the meaning and significance of each day.

DAY 1 – SHAILPUTRI

This avatar is the personification of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh's combined might. As the consort of Shiva, the goddess was worshipped in this form. The first day's color is red, which represents vitality.

DAY 2 – BRAHMCHARINI

The person who lives a life of austerity. She is joyful and bestows happiness, tranquility, wealth, and grace on all her worshippers. It is said that this is the path to Moksha. The second day's color is royal blue, which is associated with a serene yet powerful spirit.

DAY 3 – CHANDRAGHANTA

Goddess Durga’s Chandraghanta avatar is worshipped on this day. She is the embodiment of beauty and respect. She is powerful and possesses immense strength. This day’s color is Yellow.

DAY 4 – KUSHMUNDA

Kushmunda is regarded as the universe's creator. She is said to have created the universe and made it lush with greenery with a burst of laughter. As a result, today's color is green as it represents the world and greenery.

DAY 5 – SKAND MATA

She was appointed as the commander-in-chief by the Gods in their battle against evil (Rakshasa). The mother of Skanda, or Karthikeya, represents a mother’s form. On day 5, the color is Grey like the mother’s anxiety when her child is in danger. Her will to do anything to keep her child safe.

DAY 6 – KATYAYANI

As an avatar of Durga, Katyayani was born to the renowned sage Kata. She exudes enormous courage while dressed in orange. As a result, orange is the color of the day as it stands for valor.

DAY 7 – KALRATRI

Her skin is dark, her hair is scruffy, and she has a daring demeanor. She has three eyes, and her breath emits flames. Kalratri is just like Goddess Kali. The scariest avatar of Goddess Durga, and she wears white, the color of serenity and. As a result, the day's color is white.

DAY 8 – MAHA GAURI

This avatar of Durga is wise and quiet. Her color was claimed to have changed from white to black because she was there in the deep Himalayan forests for a long time. Her body regained its beauty once Shiva cleansed her with the Ganga waters, and she became known as Maha Gauri, which means "very white." Pink is the color of the day, symbolizing hope and a new beginning.

DAY 9 – SIDDHIDATRI

She possesses miraculous healing abilities. She has four arms and usually appears to be in a good mood. As a manifestation of the mother goddess, she blesses all gods, saints, yogis, tantriks, and all worshippers. The goddess is depicted in a joyful condition, similar to that of a clear day's sky. As a result, the color of the day is sky blue, which represents awe at nature's grandeur.

Devotees worship the Goddess on these days. They fast and make special items every day. They do Pooja for 9 days and in some parts of the country, this is the biggest festival.