National Security Day 2022: All You Need to Know About India's Security Forces

The 4th of March is designated as National Security Day to honour the accomplishments of India's security forces. The day is also known as Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas, and it raises awareness about our security forces' responsibility in keeping the country safe.

The day also honours those security officers who have given their lives in the service of preserving our homeland. On National Security Day, several events are planned to highlight how India's military has kept the country safe from both external and domestic threats.

The country's security forces include police officers, guards, military and paramilitary forces, commandos, and other personnel involved in defending India's territorial integrity.

In honour of National Security Day, here are some facts regarding the nation's security forces: