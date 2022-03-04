National Security Day 2022: All You Need to Know About India's Security Forces
The day is also known as Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas, and it raises awareness about our security forces' responsibility in keeping the country safe.
The 4th of March is designated as National Security Day to honour the accomplishments of India's security forces. The day is also known as Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas, and it raises awareness about our security forces' responsibility in keeping the country safe.
The day also honours those security officers who have given their lives in the service of preserving our homeland. On National Security Day, several events are planned to highlight how India's military has kept the country safe from both external and domestic threats.
The country's security forces include police officers, guards, military and paramilitary forces, commandos, and other personnel involved in defending India's territorial integrity.
In honour of National Security Day, here are some facts regarding the nation's security forces:
- According to the Global Fire Power annual ranking in 2022, India has the world's fourth-largest military, trailing only the United States, Russia, and China.
- The country is second only to China in terms of active military manpower. India has a total of 1,450,000 active military personnel. With a workforce of 1,155,000 people, the country is rated third in the world in terms of reserve personnel.
- According to its air force, India has a total of 2,182 aircraft and 564 interceptor/fighter jets. According to data from Global Fire Power, the Indian Air Force also has 805 helicopters, 37 attack helicopters, and six tanker fleet aircraft.
- Thirteen frigates, 22 corvettes, one aircraft carrier, and ten destroyers make up the country's naval forces.
- There are 4,614 tanks in the Indian army, 1,338 rocket projectors, and 3,311 towed artillery.
- The country's defence budget has been boosted to Rs 5.25 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2022-23.
- The Indian Army also possesses a fleet of 12,000 armoured vehicles.
- In 1998, then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee established the National Security Council (NSC), which is the top council in charge of managing the country's political, strategic, economic, and energy security problems.
- Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor, is the NSC's, Chief Executive.