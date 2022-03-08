National Centre for the Performing Arts Events 2022 March 9-17

Here's a specially curated line-up of events for art lovers, ranging of events from Theatre, Western Classical Music and Hindustani Classical Music at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai.

Short Film Corner

Venue: Little Theatre

Date: Wednesday, 9th March - 6.30 pm

Admission on a first-come-first-served basis. NCPA Members will get preferential seating till 6.20 pm.

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with White Wall Screenings

Katran

Hindi Film (15 mins)

Katran is a story of an elderly couple who decide to part ways after 30 years of their marriage but in the end realise that in some obscure corners of their house, still resides a little tug of love that brings them together.

Transistor

Hindi Film (25 mins)

Set in 1975 in rural India, Transistor is a love story of two teenagers and how proclamation of the national emergency, and a transistor made all the difference to their relationship.

Written & Directed by Prem Singh

Storm in a Teacup

English Film (9 mins)

The film is about a newly married couple’s drama-filled argument which starts with an innocuous request of making tea. The tea-making process acts as a window to the wife’s changing forms of anger which morphs from the silent treatment, passive aggression, simmering anger to the eventual fit of fury.

Written & Directed by Shreyas Govindarajan

The film screenings will be followed by a discussion.

Workshop on Rasa & its application by Mandakini Trivedi

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: Thursday, 10th – 11.00 am to 3.00 pm

The rasa theory & practice workshop will look at the practical aspect of the rasa sutra and its relevance to performance training with a choreography of Kalidasa’s Vasanta Ritu.

Open to all styles

Age: 18+

Registration Fees: Rs.1,200/- (Inclusive of GST)

For registration, write to sdasgupta@ncpamumbai.com/ dance@ncpamumbai.com

Or call/WhatsApp on 8879114939/ 9619455593

NCPA-CITI Music Workshop

Understanding the intricacies of exploring Bandish by Ajoy Chakrabarty

Venue: online workshop

Date: Saturday, 12th – 11.30 am

In the context of Indian art (classical) music performance, the main objective is to portray the personality of a raga in an unambiguous manner, and a good composition, often referred to as a bandish, helps achieve this. The session will focus on details of techniques and modalities such as alap, bolalap, tan, boltan, sargam, etc. that are conventionally adopted to develop a bandish in Hindustani (North Indian) vocal music. Special attention will be paid to the finer aspects such as projection of rasabhav (aesthetic emotion), which is essential for an effective portrayal of a raga.

Ajoy Chakrabarty is one of the most celebrated vocalists today. As a renowned guru, he has contributed significantly to the pedagogy of Indian music.

For registration:

Please visit the NCPA website (www.ncpamumbai.com) or NCPA Facebook page

For more information, please write to indianmusicworkshops@ ncpamumbai.com

Rigoletto

Opera Screening by Giuseppe Verdi

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Saturday, 12th – 4.00 pm

Tickets: Rs.450/- (Members), Rs.500/- (Public)

It all begins with the womanising Duke of Mantua who hosts a magnificent party in his apartments. Still fearful and anxious, Rigoletto returns home to check on his daughter Gilda. Sneaking in, he tells her that he is a poor student and that he loves her. Gilda pleads for his mercy on the man she still loves. Rigoletto heads back to collect the sack in which he hopes to find the dead body of the Duke, but when he opens it, he finds instead his own daughter. She dies in his arms, and he realises that the curse has been fulfilled.

Conductor: Daniele Rustioni

Production: Barlett Sher

Cast: Rosa Feola, Varduhi Abrahamyan, Piotr Beczała, Quinn Kelsey & Andrea Mastroni

Anubandh – Relationships by Malavika Sarukkai

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date: Saturday, 12th – 6.30 pm

Tickets: Rs.600, 375 & 225/- (Members), Rs.800, 500 & 300/- (Public) (Inclusive of GST)

Anubandh - Relationships is an artiste’s response to the pandemic. The concept evolved in the face of the unprecedented turn of events that affected the world. We learnt that for planet Earth to survive, we were urgently required to build sustainable relationships both personal and collective. Anubandh is a call for hope in this environment of uncertainty.

This production seeks to reclaim our relationships with the Sun and the Moon, primary forces that nurture life. The narrative moves from the individual to the collective, linking the emotional journey of the human being with each of the five basic elements, the panchamahabhutas—prithvi (earth), ap (water), vayu (wind), agni (fire), and akasa (space) and through this journey takes us from the known to the unknown. Anubandh - Relationships looks at the complex web of the human condition and is a contemporary comment on our lives.

Concept and Choreography: Malavika Sarukkai

Creative Collaborator: Sumantra Ghosal

Light Design: Niranjan Gokhale

Music Production & Sound Design: Sai Shravanam

NCPA Bandish

A Tribute to Legendary Indian Composers

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date: Saturday, 12th & Sunday, 13th – 6.30 pm

Tickets: Rs.750, 600, 480 & 375/- (Members) Rs.1,000, 800, 640 & 500/- (Public)

Indian music centres around well-structured melodic and rhythmic compositions known as bandishes. It represents a central idea or base upon which the edifice of a performance is sculpted and realised. The two-day event will showcase some of the most treasured works of the great composers of Indian music, presented by eminent artistes.

12th March

Ghulam Husnain Khan (Raja Miya)

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Agra gharana is known for its storehouse of compositions; some of which have also been adopted by practitioners of other gharanas.

Ghulam Husnain Khan (Raja Miya) had the privilege of being trained with his eminent uncle, Khadim Hussain Khan, and the doyen of Agra gharana, Yunus Hussain Khan.

He will present some notable khayal compositions of the two doyens of Agra gharana: Vilayat Hussain Khan (Pran Piya) and Mehboob Khan (Daras Piya).

The Jaipur-Atrauli gharana is well known for its repertoire of unusual and mixed (jod) ragas. Besides the legendary vocalist-composer-guru, Alladiya Khan, there are also others from his lineage, who have contributed to the treasure of compositions that are widely performed today.

Initially trained by Narayanrao Datar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande was groomed in the Jaipur-Atrauli style by her mother, Manik Bhide, and by Ratnakar Pai. With a style that reflects a harmonious blend of tonal quality and emotiveness, the vocalist will present some compositions of select composers from the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana.

13th March

Gulzar

Ajoy Chakrabarty

Kazi Nazrul Islam (1899-1976) and Lalon Fakir (1774-1890) are two iconic Bangla poet-philosophers who have had a far-reaching impact on the socio-cultural fabric of Bengal.

Nazrul has left behind a huge repository of poetry, and songs referred to as Nazrul Geeti, comprising nearly 4,000 works cutting across diverse genres. Fakir’s works embody a beautiful blend of bhakti and Sufism. He firmly believed in the power of music to alter the intellectual and emotional state in order to be able to understand and appreciate life itself.

Gulzar is a celebrated poet, writer, lyricist and film director whose works have also been influenced by Bangla poetry and literature. He will recite his Hindi translations of select works of both these “rebel” poets.

Ajoy Chakrabarty has had the privilege of training with several teachers including the legendary maestro Jnan Prakash Ghosh and Munawar Ali Khan, son and disciple of Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. Today, he is regarded as a multidimensional vocalist, composer and guru, representing Patiala gharana. In his inimitable style, he will showcase select compositions of Nazrul as well as Fakir in varied styles: dhrupad, dhamar, khayal, thumri, ghazal, tappa, geet and baul.

SOI Young Person's Concert

Concert for young audiences and families by Musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Sunday, 13th – 11.00 am

The Symphony Orchestra of India will present a special concert for young audiences and families. The programme will blend entertainment and education, and encourage children to interact by singing along, answering questions, and participating

Reality Check

Venue: Little Theatre

Date: Thursday, 17th – 6.30 pm

Admission on a first-come-first-served basis. NCPA members will get preferential seating till 6.20 pm.

This year, the NCPA revives the Reality Check film series, which was started in 2014, to promote and encourage documentary filmmakers in India, whose work reflects life and culture in the country today in a provocative blend of creativity and integrity.

Rubaru Roshni

Hindi, English, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi film with English subtitles

Rubaru Roshni is a documentary that comprises three tales of violent loss woven together by personal testimony, set in the backdrop of cataclysmic socio-political events that shook India. As survivors and perpetrators of violence delve

into traumatic events that changed their lives forever, what emerges is an honest, intimate and deeply personal exploration of hatred, retribution, redemption, love and forgiveness.

Produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal

Music by Aditya Nayantara

Narrated by Aamir Khan

The film screening will be followed by a discussion.

SOI Chamber Orchestra

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date: Thursday, 17th – 7:00 pm

Tickets: Rs.900, 600 & 375/- (Members) Rs.1200, 800 & 500/- (Public)