Naraka Chaturdashi Story: Chhoti Diwali Significance and Puja Rituals

In the Puranas, the narrative of Naraka Chaturdashi is particularly popular. Narak Chaturdashi, which falls a day before Deepawali, is also known as Choti Diwali, and it is a day dedicated to the worship of the gods of death, Yamraj and Hanuman Ji. Kartik Krishna Paksha's Chaturdashi (Chhoti Deepawali) is also known as Narak Chaturdashi.

On Narak Chaturdashi, Yamraj and Bajrangi Bali Hanuman are also worshipped. On this day, Bajrang Bali is said to have been born. Hanuman Ji is said to have been born at midnight on this day from the womb of Anjani Mata, according to legend.

This is why worshipping Bajrang Bali on Narak Chaturdashi is excellent for achieving all forms of happiness, joy, and calm on this day. On this day, the body is washed in sesame oil garbage, and after worshipping Hanuman according to the procedures, he is offered vermilion.

On the day of Chhoti Diwali, the home should be cleansed. Lakshmi Ji and her family dwell anywhere there is a nice and clean environment. Yamraj's lamps are lighted towards the south on this day to make him pleased.

People worship Yamraj on Narak Chaturdashi and pray for the elimination of hell for their loved ones. They apologise at the same moment to avoid making a mistake. The festival of Narak Chaturdashi is also known as the festival of salvation. On this day, it is customary to light Yama's lamp outside the house for long life. When everyone in the home arrives tonight, the house owner lights a lamp in Yama's honour.

On this day, the eldest member of the family lights a lamp and walks it through and around the entire house. Other members of the household remain indoors and are unaware of the lamp. The Yama lamp is the name given to this lamp.

It is thought that by bringing it outside, all of the ills and claimed bad entities will leave the house.

On this night, there are various mythological legends and folk beliefs about the practice of lighting diyas. According to mythology, Lord Krishna destroyed the dictatorial and cruel bad demon Narakasura on this day, freeing sixteen thousand and one hundred females from Narakasura's jail and treating them with dignity.

On this occasion, a procession of diyas is decked.

This day requires getting up before sunrise and applying oil. After bathing, one should pay a visit to Lord Vishnu in the Vishnu temple or the Krishna temple.

Naraka Chaturdashi is supposed to be highly beneficial for people born in the Kali Yuga, according to the scriptures. As a result, the Kali-yuga animals must comprehend and follow the norms and significance of this day.