Nagula Chavithi Date, Pooja Time and Significance

Nagula Chavithi 2021: Nagula Chavithi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the fourth day after Diwali, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Karthik month (Karthika Masam). Naga Chaturthi is another name for Nagula Chavithi. This festival is mostly observed in two Telugu states, as well as in parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Nagula Chavithi 2021 falls on November 8th. Women do a special pooja to Naga devata, or cobra serpent, on this day. Fasting is observed by married women for the sake of their family's health. Serpents are offered milk and prayed to by devotees. A seven-headed Cobra is worshipped on this day. Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Kaliya, Takshaka, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, and Pingala are among the other gods honoured on this day.

Nagula Chavithi Date: Monday 8th November 2021

Nagula Chavithi Muhurat/Timings:

Muhurat for Nagula Chavithi Puja: 11:00 a.m. to 1:09 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours 8 mins.

Chavithi Tithi Starts: November 7, 2021, 4:21 p.m.

Chavithi Tithi Ends: 1:16 PM on November 8, 2021.

Significance:

Lord Shiva is said to have consumed the poison to preserve the universe at Samudra Manthan, according to folklore. Praying to snakes is also thought to bring good health. On this day, people praise Nag Devata for preserving their crops and fields from rodents.

Mantras for Nagula Chavithi Pooja (Before Pooja)

Anantham Vasukim Sesham Padmanabham Cha Kambalam;

Shankhaphalam Dhartharashtram Thakshakam Kaliyam Thatha.

Ethani Nava Namani Naganaam Cha Mahatmanam;

Sayamkale Pathennityam Pratah Kale Viseshatha;

Thasmai Vishabhayam Naasthi Sarvatra Vijayee Bhaveth.

Mantras To Chant For Nagula Chavithi Pooja (During The Pooja)

Sarva Naagam Preeyatham May Ye Kechith Pruthwithale;

Ye Cha Helimarichistha Yenarthe Divi Samsthitha.

Ye Nadeeshu Mahanaaga Ye Saraswati Gaamina;

Ye Cha Vaapee Thadaageshu Theshu Sarveshu Vai Namah.

Mantra of Nag Gayatri

Om Nagakulaya Vidmahe Vishadantaya Dheemahi Thanno Sarpa Prachodayath.

Here Are WhatsApp Messages:

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Nagula Chavithi. Happy Nagula Chavithi to you!

May Nag Devta bless you with all prosperity and happiness, Subh Nagula Chavithi to all of your family.

May Lord Shiva give you success and a smile. Happy Nagula Chavithi

May this day bring fortune to you. Happy Nagula Chavithi