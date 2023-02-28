NAGALAND EXIT POLL – 2023: Peoples Pulse Report

Nagaland will largely see a repeat of 2018 with the bottom line being the NDPP and the BJP set to form a coalition government once again. And perhaps these partners would nod a silent thanks to the Opposition for lacking in strength and purpose.

According to Peoples Pulse - Big TV Exit Poll in Nagaland state, the ruling NDPP is likely to get 20 – 27 seats, the BJP 14 – 21 seats, LJP 5 - 10, NPF 3 – 8, Congress 2 – 4 & others 2 – 4 seats.

Peoples Pulse – Big TV conducted an Exit Poll on 27th February 2023 in 15 Assembly segments selected on the basis of Probability proportional Methodology (PPS). Four polling stations were selected from each Assembly segment. In each polling station, 20 samples were collected. A total of 1200 samples were chosen such that the sample reflects the situation on the ground in terms of caste, religion, and age. Gender was given equal representation.