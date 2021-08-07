Nag Panchami Date, Time, Pooja Benefits: Dos and Don'ts

Nag Panchami Date, Time, Pooja Benefits: Shravana is the Hindu month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Nag Panchami is the most important festival held in the month of Shravana. Nag Panchami is a celebration that commemorates Lord Shiva as well as the Nag Devta. It is said that celebrating Nag Panchami cleanses one of all sins and grants Shiva's blessings.

Nag Panchami is observed every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Shravana, according to the Hindu calendar. The Panchami Tithi begins on Thursday, August 12, at 3:28 p.m. and concludes on Friday, August 13, at 1:44 p.m. in 2021.

This year, however, the festival will only be held on August 13th. The Nag Devta is the resident lord of the Panchami Tithi in Vedic astrology. That is why, especially on this day, the holy scriptures urge all believers to worship him (Nag Devta).

Nag Panchami is also mentioned in several mythical writings. According to legend, anybody who worships Nag Dev on this day will be spared from all types of bad luck brought on by the malefic planets Rahu and Ketu.

According to believers, anyone suffering from the Kaal Sarp Dosh would likewise be rid of its bad consequences. On this day, Vedic astrology recommends doing Kal Sarp Yog rituals to get rid of snake phobia and the risk of being bitten by snakes.

On the day of Nag Panchami, celebrations and large fairs are held in various areas. Nagoba Temple in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is known for its Naga Panchami puja.

Nag Panchami Date: August 13, 2021,

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurta - 05:48:49 am to 08:27:36 am

Nag Panchami Muhurta Pooja Duration - 2 hours 38 minutes

Do's on Nag Panchami

Keep a fast on Nag Panchami day because it is thought to protect you against snakebites.

Serpent gods are worshipped and milk, sweets, and flowers are offered to them.

Nag Panchami Mantras should be recited.

Nag Panchami puja also represents the importance of loving, respecting, and embracing all kinds of life on this planet.

Don't Do These Things On Nag Panchami Day

On Nag Panchami day, do not plough the ground since it may hurt or kill snakes that live there.

On this day, avoid cutting trees since it may hurt or kill serpents that are hidden or dwelling in them.

On Nag Panchami day, sewing with needle threads is considered unlucky.

On Nag Panchami, do not light an iron pan or prepare meals in an iron vessel.

Nag Panchami Puja Mantras To Chant

सर्वे नागाः प्रीयन्तां मे ये केचित् पृथ्वीतले।

ये च हेलिमरीचिस्था येऽन्तरे दिवि संस्थिताः॥

ये नदीषु महानागा ये सरस्वतिगामिनः।

ये च वापीतडगेषु तेषु सर्वेषु वै नमः॥

Meaning of Mantra: All the snakes who live in this world, the sky, heaven, sun rays, lakes, wells, ponds, and so on, bless us, and we bow to you.

अनन्तं वासुकिं शेषं पद्मनाभं च कम्बलम्।

शङ्ख पालं धृतराष्ट्रं तक्षकं कालियं तथा॥

एतानि नव नामानि नागानां च महात्मनाम्।

सायङ्काले पठेन्नित्यं प्रातःकाले विशेषतः।

तस्य विषभयं नास्ति सर्वत्र विजयी भवेत्॥

Meaning of Mantra: Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padmanabha, Kambala, Shankhapala, Dhritarashtra, Takshaka, Kaliya, and others are worshipped. Every evening and morning, a person who chants their name will be shielded from all ills and will become successful in life.

Nag Panchami Puja Vidhi