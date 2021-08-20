Muharram 2021 Date, Wishes and Messages to Send

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is the second most sacred month in Islam, after Ramadan. Muslims around the world follow a lunar calendar, which is different from the Gregorian calendar.

The first day of Muharram is called Al Hijri or Arabic New Year, and the tenth day is known as Ashura. The word Muharram means 'forbidden,' which signifies that Muslims are prohibited from participating in activities like warfare and use this time as a period of prayer and reflection.

This year, Muharram is celebrated on August 20, on Friday.

