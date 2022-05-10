This Mother’s Day, FTH Daily Celebrates The ‘Mother In All’

Hyderabad: FTH Daily, an initiative of FreshToHome, a subscription-based e-grocery app, celebrated Mother’s Day by honouring the "mother in each one of us". FTH Daily’s campaign applauds the ‘Mother in All', celebrating the feeling of motherhood.

The campaign is a tribute to everyone who protects and nurtures their families, whether it's providing nutritious meals every day, managing monthly expenditures, or doing the daily chores. Through this campaign, the brand recognises that motherhood isn’t a gender-specific role for only women in the family, but it is also for the men contributing towards running a household. While being a mother/amma/aai is tough, FTH Daily is just a tap away to help ease the burden of everyone doing the duties of a mother.

Commenting on the campaign, Jayesh Jose, Co-founder, of FTH Daily and FreshToHome said, "A mother/amma/aai plays a significant role in everyone’s life and they often come in different forms. Through our ‘Mother In All’ campaign, we salute every household where motherhood is celebrated, irrespective of gender, and aim to ease their burden through our services. We are proud to serve as the one-stop solution for all the nutritional needs of mothers."

FTH Daily is trusted by millions of customers in India for their daily needs. The robust supply chain at FTH Daily—from sourcing to processing and delivery—is attuned to ensure customers receive 100% fresh products. Further, the free golden hour delivery facility enables customers to order based on their daily needs, be it 10 SKUs or just one packet of milk, at no additional cost.

With a wide spectrum of product categories that include farm-fresh milk to dairy products to fruits and vegetables, FTH Daily also facilitates delivery of milk before 7 AM every morning through the sunrise delivery. The milk varieties offered by FTH Daily include full cream, toned, double toned, slim milk, cow milk, buffalo milk, lactose-free milk, organic milk, pasteurized milk, etc.

As an extension to the campaign, FTH Daily is offering some exclusive deals, which include 25% off on the first 3 purchases (Code DISC25), and a Rs 100 cashback on wallet recharge of Rs 100 (Code FTHYOU), and free milk for 7 days.