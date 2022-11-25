Most Auspicious Dates for Weddings in 2023 as Per Hindu Calendar

We are just another month away from the year 2022 ending and the New Year 2023 beginning. Apart from the New Year’s Eve celebrations which fall on a Saturday this December 31, and January 1st starting on a Sunday which will give us the much-needed succor in our hectic lives, we also have to start preparing for the weddings and auspicious events that are coming next year.

When it comes to a traditional Indian wedding the first step is to choose an auspicious date for the wedding based on the Hindu calendar and decide the next course of action. Not just weddings these dates are also important if you are embarking on a new project or starting something important in your life.

Presenting the auspicious Telugu dates for 2023 for weddings or any important event.

January - 22,23,25,26,27,28

February- 1,5,6,8,9,10.12,22,24

March- 1,5,9,10,11,13,17

April – No Muhurthams this month folks!

May- 3,5,7,10,11,12,13,14,21,26,31

June-1,3,5,7,8,9,10

July- No auspicious dates in this month

August- 18,19,20,24,26,30

September- 1,2,3,7

October -25,26

November- 1,9,16,17,18,19,22,23,29

December- 3,6,7,14,16,17

Disclaimer: The Muhurtham dates may vary based on the Panchangam so please verify with your astrologer and be sure to plan accordingly.

Also Read: Ugadi Traditional Food Recipes, Rangoli Designs, Telugu New Year Muggus