Moj Yogis Explain Five Benefits Of Yoga on International Yoga Day

Tiring work hours, weekends filled with social commitments, unhealthy eating habits, and stress is bound to take a toll on one’s mind and body. The increasing number of mental and physical issues among the millennials and Gen-Zs is an indication that we need something that heals us without disrupting our busy schedules. One such holistic physical activity that one can indulge in is Yoga. Whether they want to stay fit, get glowing skin, improve their gut health or increase their concentration level, Yoga, like a magical potion, helps in almost everything.

International Yoga Day is around the corner. If you have been thinking about achieving any of these goals, Moj Yogis shares five reasons that will motivate and propel you forward to this soulful practice of ‘Yoga.’

Moj creator Sandeep Gupta, who has been practicing yoga for 16 years, vouches that Yoga improves flexibility and strength. He adds, “Do not make the mistake of thinking that yoga is a passive exercise. Each asana targets a specific group of muscles; even the most basic asanas help with flexibility and muscle toning. Asanas like mountain pose and palm tree pose, which are held for several rounds of breath create a deep connection with the muscular tissue, encouraging it to relax and stretch.”

Studies have shown that Yoga can reduce cortisol secretion, the primary stress-inducing hormone while lowering anxiety, fatigue, and depression levels. Meeta, a Yogini on Moj, shares, “Yoga asanas such as Child pose, heart openers, cow pose and pranayamas like Anulom vilom and Brahmari, adopt a scientific approach of exercising and relaxing to ease the stress of modern-day living. I believe that stress has become the root cause of several lifestyle diseases and, if not cured timely, can have major repercussions. Over the years, I have been exposed to different kinds of workouts. However, practicing yoga has calmed me, and I am grateful for the positive change and healing energy it brought into my life.”

GenZ’s, GenY’s, or GenX’s, one will always find people around them complaining about sleeping issues. Yoga is proven to help improve sleep quality while improving social function and calming one’s mindset. Anuska Chatterjee, the famous Moj creator, adds, “Yoga asana like Brikha asana, Gamukha asana, and Sukha asana combines physical exertion and relaxing meditation. This phenomenon makes it a great source of workout to improve the quality of your sleep and improves the duration of your sleeping hours by helping you to fall asleep faster."

While all organs have an essential part to play, the health of our heart plays a vital role in our overall well-being. Vaishnavi, a Guinness World Record Holder in Yoga and famous Moj Creator, emphasizes how Yoga improves heart health by increasing circulation and blood flow. She adds, “Beyond relieving stress, yoga asanas such as Ganesha Mudra, Linga Mudra and Hridaya Mudra help lower blood pressure, blood cholesterol, blood glucose levels, and heart rate, making it a useful lifestyle intervention.”

Yoga is known for assimilating and using energy more effectively while keeping the body physically and mentally active. Mayuri Salian, The Yoga Girl on Moj, highlights that practicing yoga asanas such as Bhujangasana, Ustrasana, and Ardha Matsyendrasana regularly can help boost energy levels in the body as it keeps one active throughout the day. She adds, “With better energy levels, you can complete your work before deadlines and still have time to pursue your hobby or spend more time with family and friends.”

Simply put, there is not a thing yoga cannot improve! All you need is a yoga mat, knowledge of yoga asanas, and correct postures to get your body moving.