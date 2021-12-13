Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: All You Need to Know

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: On December 12, 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. To win the prestigious title, the 21-year-old knocked off 79 other contenders from across the world, including runner-up Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, and second runner-up, Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane. Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico, presented her with the renowned crown, and she took her first steps as the new Miss Universe on the stage in Eilat, Israel.

On Instagram, she posted a video of herself winning the crown and then celebrating with her other contenders. Miss Universe 2021 exclaimed, "Chakh De Fatte India." after earning the crown.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Harnaaz is a model from Chandigarh, where she completed her high school and college education. The Miss Universe winner has worked in the fashion industry for a long time and has appeared in films such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She is a passionate supporter of women's rights and looks up to Priyanka Chopra for inspiration. She likes yoga, dancing, cooking, horseback riding, and chess in her leisure time.

Harnaaz's victory is significant since it comes 21 years after Lara Dutta Bhupathi won the title in 2000. She is only the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. Harnaaz started competing in pageants as a youngster and has won titles including Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. Sandhu competed in Femina Miss India after earning the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Miss Universe 2021 is also a nature enthusiast. Miss Diva's panellists were pleased by her ideas on global warming and environmental protection. She also holds strong opinions on climate change and global warming. In addition to representing Miss Universe, Harnaaz is pursuing her master's degree in public administration.