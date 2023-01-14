Meru International School celebrates Meru Enthusia –Annual Sports Day

Meru International School celebrated Meru Enthusia-2023, its Annual Sports Day, today at the Gachibowli Stadium with great pomp. The objective of this year’s event was to build a physically fit Meru family and showcase the skills and talents nurtured in the school’s students. The sunny sky and cool, pleasant weather made it a perfect day for outdoor activities and turned the event into a great success.

The event began with a melodious prayer song and classical dance. Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha and Meru International School Founder Meghana Rao Jupally, the Guests of Honour for the event, lit the torch and declared the sports meet open.

Speaking on the occasion, Jupally said Meru Enthusia marked a celebration of athletic achievements, sportsmanship, team work and loads of fun. “We’re delighted that parents, too, participated in this competition to make this event a great success,” she said.

The school’s march-past added a festive touch to the event as they passed on the Guard of Honour. The Chief Guest then felicitated the students of Meru International School who have won laurels at the district, state, national and international sports competitions.

A series of athletic field and track events were then conducted with students competing in a friendly and competitive spirit. This was followed by the medals and trophies distribution ceremony. The stadium atmosphere turned electric with cheers from the parents in the stands as the students performed breathtaking basketball drills, Zumba and an exhilarating Lezim performance. The display of martial arts, gymnastics and hula-hoops was worth watching. The event concluded with a stunning Meru students’ band performance with a perfect tune, tempo and melody coupled with the rocking dance moves of all the students across the stadium.

