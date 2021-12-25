Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Merry Christmas 2021: Presents have been wrapped, stockings have been hung, Christmas songs are being sung, and delectable holiday cuisine has been cooked. Now it's just a matter of spreading Christmas cheer and enjoying the holidays! Many people will agree that Christmas is their favourite season. After all, the point of this celebration is to catch up with family and friends, eat delicious food, exchange gifts, and have a nice time. You've also come to the perfect place if you want to send Christmas wishes to your friends and family. To greet your loved ones a Merry Christmas, here are some Christmas wishes, greetings, WhatsApp status, quotes, and messages.

There's nothing like a heartfelt Christmas card when it comes to spreading seasonal happiness. Receiving a message from someone you care about is a unique experience. So make someone smile this Christmas by remembering them with a Christmas message!

Here are some Christmas greetings, messages, WhatsApp Status, and quotes to send to your friends and family:

Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes And WhatsApp Status

Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s the time to spread cheer, be merry and meet your loved ones. A very merry Christmas to you and your family!

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

Oh, what fun it is to be with you on such a merry day!

Merry Christmas to you and your family! May Christ shower on you his chosen blessings and love always.

Snow, candies, socks, and stockings.

Carols, lights, and a Christmas tree

Make way for the festive season; enjoy and be merry!

Wishing you a happy day and a very Merry Christmas!

Hark the herald angel sing, glory to the newborn king.

The king has been born, and it’s time to revel, make merry, and celebrate the birth of our great Lord.

Wishing you and your family a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year! May blessings and happiness find their way into your life and heart!

As an amazing year comes to a close, it is time for us to celebrate the birth of the Lord and welcome the New Year with open arms. Feasts, celebrations, and joy are knocking at the door! Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Merry Christmas 2021: Messages and Greetings

The Lord has been born, and the world is happy. I wish love, light, happiness, and joy would always find their way to you. Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Joy to the world! The Lord has come!

Let Earth receive her King!

Let every heart prepare his own room.

And heaven and nature sing, And heaven and nature sing!

It’s the birthday of the great Lord, and I hope you celebrate it with as much joy as there is in the world!

The season to be merry is here! Don’t let the white winter dampen your spirits.

It’s Christmas, and the bells are already jingling!

The sledge is here; prepare your stockings and

Sing praises of the Lord.

Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Quotes for Christmas 2021

1. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that? — Bob Hope

2. Christmas is not a date. It is a state of mind. — Mary Ellen Chase

3. Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling. — Edna Ferber

4. I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. — Charles Dickens

5. Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day. — Helen Steiner Rice

6. I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another. — Carrie Fisher

7. Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends. — Margaret Thatcher