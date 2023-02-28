MEGHALAYA EXIT POLL – 2023: Peoples Pulse Report

Meghalaya is not going to change its habit this year and would deliver yet another fractured mandate in this Assembly election, fifty one years after its statehood. The NPP would emerge as the single largest party. According to Peoples Pulse - Big TV Exit Poll in Meghalaya state, the ruling NPP is likely to get 17 – 26 seats, the TMC 10 – 14 seats, UDP 8 - 12, BJP 3 – 8, Congress 3 – 5, VPP 1 – 2, PDF 1 – 2, HSDP 1 – 2, GNC 0 – 1 and others 1 – 2 seats.

Peoples Pulse – Big TV conducted an Exit Poll on 27th February 2023 in 15 Assembly segments selected on the basis of Probability proportional Methodology (PPS). Four polling stations were selected from each Assembly segment. In each polling station 20 samples were collected. A total of 1200 samples were chosen such that the sample reflects the situation on the ground in terms of caste, religion and age. Gender was given equal representation.

he Meghalaya state has a 60-member Assembly, with a magic figure being 31. There is a strong possibility that state regional parties would play key role in Government formation.