Aditi Gupta: The Co-founder of Menstrupedia



Aditi Gupta is one of the Indian women entrepreneurs who is an author and the co-founder of the comic Menstrupedia. Tired of the myths and misinformation that surrounded Menstruation she took it upon herself to make a change. Today, Menstrupedia has been used in more than 6,000 schools and has benefited more than 10,00,000 girls in over 14 languages. Aditi is a social woman entrepreneur in India working towards raising awareness about menstruation. She is a Ted Talk speaker and her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNBC and BBC

What is Menstrupedia?

Menstrupedia is a complete guide about periods that is taught in more than 30 schools across India. They also have several free resources available to help break the taboo.

Monica Bindra: Founder & CEO of Laiqa



Monica co-founded a Menstrual hygiene brand, Laiqa. She is a Chemical Engineer with over 15 years experience in market research. She has a passion for women hygiene and well-being and used her extensive knowledge in the domain to create the most comfortable sanitary pad in India. She understands that many women go through rashes, allergies, and infections by using plastic pads so we have developed a 93% cotton pad, which is chlorine-free and super soft. She wants to create a platform where girls and women can come out openly and discuss menstruation with their families and friends. She hopes that one-day menstruation ceases to be a taboo. She envisages women taking charge of their personal hygiene and giving it priority.

What is Laiqa?

LAIQA comes with a vision of providing better menstrual hygiene to women across the world. Menstruation is something that is a difficult time for a woman and LAIQA aims at helping them by availing them of the best sanitary pads in India. These are cotton-based sanitary pads, that are biodegradable, leakage-free, and rash-free. This is the first chlorine-free pad in India to protect you against all infections.

Also Read: World Menstruation Day: How is a Girl's First Period Celebrated in Different Parts of India

Ashwani Asokana: Founder of Mad Street Den



Ashwani co-founded a cloud-based platform Mad Street Den with her husband Anand Chandrasekaran. She has experience leading the mobile innovation team at Intel’s Interaction and Experience Research Lab in Silicon Valley. She has more than a decade’s worth of experience in Silicon Valley. This led to her interest in artificial intelligence. Her experience of being a mother, a UI designer, a business development rep, an ethnographer, a program manager, a product manager and an artist helped her build her own path.

What is Mad Street Den (MAD)?

MAD is an Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision company. Their mission is to build models of generalizable intelligence to make it available for use to billions of people. Today, with a team of 175+ MAD is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its Image recognition platform, Vue.ai launched in 2016.