Meet Rabiya, Successful Spa Professional From Hyderabad and A Proud Breadwinner

Rabiya Begum, a resident of Hyderabad had one aim in life - to become independent and support her family and children. She had been working as a door to door masseuse for several years in her life. Little did she know that her life was about to go under a makeover.

Rabiya used to massage babies in her neighborhood. It was one such instance that a delighted customer told her that her talent was magic and that she would go a long way. The customer suggested she join Urban Company and pursue her career as a spa professional.

Support and respect driving Rabiya to success

A cheerful Rabiya quotes, ‘ I enjoy working with Urban Company a lot. Once, I did 63 jobs in a month and got a 5 star rating in each. For this, the company gave me a ‘best women professional’ badge and certificate’.

Ever since Rabiya joined Urban Company as a spa professional, she has not only paid off her husband's debts and is independently managing the entire household expenses, but she is also a consistent performer, who loves her job and is known for delivering 5-star-rated services consistently, so much so that she was rewarded for the same on the platform.

Rabiya has also purchased her own car and bought gold for herself. Her story inspires every woman to never stop dreaming. It is never too late to lose hope and break glass ceilings.