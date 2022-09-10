Meet Hothur Shadab Wahab, A Man On A Mission To Serve Mankind

Charity comes in many forms. Interestingly, some just believe in sympathizing or empathizing with people who are in desperate need, while others let their action do all the talking and actually help mankind with their ground work. Large hearted Indian businessman Hothur Shadab Wahab is one such name, who with the help of his charity organisation named 'Hothur Foundation', is always on the forefront to do whatever best he can do for the poor people and the marginalised communities.

During the worsts situations in pandemic his foundation helped needy patients and their families to get oxygen which helped in saving hundreds of lives. His foundation also started an initiative called #HothurNutriMeals to provide food to the helpless and hungry people during those challenging times. Notably, the foundation under the leadership of Hothur Shadab Wahab, was able to feed roughly around 5 lakhs economically backward people living in and around Bengaluru. The speciality of this initiative is that it provides not just meals to the hungry but the foundation is also focussed on providing people with nutritious food 3 times a day.

Interestingly, the foundation also caters to the remote and the rural areas of Bengaluru as well. The foundation has set up kitchens where the meals are prepared keeping in compliance with Covid-19 safety norms. Even though they feed hundreds of people on a daily basis, the quality of food isn't compromised in any which way and it is made sure that those poor people get nutritious food every time it is delivered to them.

Talking about his initiative Hothur Shadab Wahab says, "Our food vans and trucks deliver hot meals to thousands of people in the remotest part in and around the city. Special care is taken while packaging the meals and also during the transportation. In the past one year alone, with our gigantic efforts, we were able to feed 20 lakhs people. I am happy that we are trying our best to serve people in desperate need of help but we have a very long way to go."

Hothur Shadab Wahab's efforts to serve mankind through his foundation is being noticed and lauded by one and all. Remembering the days when Hothur Shadab Wahab decided to start the initiative he says, "Pandemic was a tough time for all of us but the poorest of the poor were left to fend for themselves. We saw people dying all over due to Covid-19 irrespective of their caste or class. But the most tragic part of the pandemic was that many of them died due to hunger. Controlling the disease wasn't in our hands so we decided to focuss on feeding the hungry people around us. Hence, we started #HothurNutriMeals, an initiative which comprise of 3 nutritious meals - breakfast, lunch and dinner - on a daily basis. As we tried to reach out to the most needy, poor and hungry people we slowly started to realise that how grave the situation on the ground was and how many more people need help on a everyday basis. Hence, we kept expanding our reach so that no one dies of hunger in such desperate times."

The cause of women empowerment and women safety is also very dear to Hothur Shadab Wahab and his foundation. Till now his organisation has helped thousands of victims of domestic violence and provided them with shelters. Helping them in teaching various skills, so that they could earn for themselves, is also the top priority of the foundation.