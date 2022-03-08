Meet Four Unstoppable Women Who Tackled Gender Bias With A Fitness Challenge!

This year's theme for International Women's Day is about challenging biases. The ongoing global pandemic has affected women and girls disproportionately. As always, the Oxfam Virtual Trailwalker Challenge is inviting citizens to do their bit to end gender-based discrimination and inequality.

In the Oxfam Virtual Trailwalker Challenge, participants can choose to walk 100 KM, 50 KM, or 25 KM over 10 days. Each step taken by participants in solidarity is a step towards a future where gender discrimination is no more.

Over the years, a lot of women have joined the Oxfam Trailwalker Challenge to walk and support the most vulnerable. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s talk about four extraordinary women participants who did more than complete the challenge. Their unique way of spreading awareness about gender inequality is set to inspire you right here!

Nishara Antony from Bangalore

45-year-old Nishara is a Yoga Instructor and is passionate about fitness. She began her association with Oxfam by participating in 2016's Trailwalker challenge and completed 100 KM. She is familiar with the various forms of discrimination that women have to deal with because while growing up, she was targeted a lot for her darker skin colour. Not only did she manage to soar above this bias but she also walked to empower other women. The Trailwalker Challenge for Nishara was a way to empathize and support every woman who is struggling and trying to find her place in this world.

Mrunal Inamdar from Pune

Mrunal created a sensation on social media for wearing a glorious Nauvari saree on her fitness runs. Today this mother and marathon runner is a star attraction at fitness events. For her, however, wearing a saree was a gentle way to express her authenticity. By running in a saree, she wanted to break the stigma around wearing traditional clothes at fitness events. She also pulled off the 100km Trailwalker Virtual challenge in the past, while wearing a saree! With every step, Mrunal effortlessly shattered stereotypes.

Kajal Rana from the U.S.

Hailing originally from Bangalore, Kajal Rana is a homemaker, fitness enthusiast and trekker who is currently based in the U.S. She's been a steadfast participant in the Oxfam Trailwalker challenges. Always keen to contribute to a worthy cause, Kajal feels a fresh rush of motivation every year to do what she can to help. She is a source of immense inspiration as she completed the 100 KM virtual challenge in 2020 while recovering from an abdominal surgery and multiple thyroid complications. The Trailwalker challenge was her way to push her limit, regain her strength and achieve that great sense of pride.

Deepti Shetty from Bangalore

Deepti is a young dynamic businesswoman, a mother and a proud Trailwalker. In the early edition of Virtual Trailwalker challenge, Deepti completed 50 KM with her three-year-old son in a stroller! Ever since, she has been a regular participant and supporter of Oxfam’s mission for equality and helping to uplift people who were overcome by multiple challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Trailwalker challenge brings together people, although they may be from all walks of life, they are unanimous in their belief in an India without discrimination! A challenge that not only motivates people to walk and support the vulnerable but also provides a space for inspiring walkers to rise beyond their personal struggles and come forward to walk in solidarity in their own unique way.