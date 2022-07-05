MedleyMed Launches Ananda E-Clinic, Transforms Pharmacies into Virtual Clinics

Hyderabad: Medley Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd has announced the formal launch of its virtual clinics branded “Ananda E-Clinics”. It’s an unique model that enables local pharmacies to offer virtual clinics and facilitate online doctor consultations with patients.

Ananda E-Clinic follows an easy, quick, and simple format that allows it to be set up in every mid-size and large pharmacy as it requires just a kiosk space. From selecting the Doctors to consulting with them and getting the medicines as per prescription will all happen at each Ananda E-Clinic Kiosk.

Announcing the new service under MedleyMed portfolio of products and services Mr. M. Satyendra (Satish) Founder, Medley Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd said, “Ananda E-Clinic is a conscious step towards solving one of the major hurdles in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. Since dependency on the pharmacist for medication is not always beneficial for the patients and caretakers, we thought of creating this Ananda E-Clinics ecosystem within pharmacies, thus making the Doctor consultation process more accessible and beneficial for everyone. We will also be expanding the reach of quality healthcare to geographical areas less covered and to the underprivileged and poorer sections of the society”.

“It is also an opportunity for the local pharmacy store to transform into a virtual clinic with minimal investment and get benefitted from the incentives and increased customer base. Through the Franchise model, we aim to expand our operations to over 1000 Pharmacies across the country in the next three years” he added.

More than 50 Pharmacies in Hyderabad have signed up with us for setting up Ananda E-Clinics and the implementation process is underway.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the Indian healthcare system, forcing hospitals and clinics across the country to quickly pivot to virtual care. While we are noticing a reforming trend in the adoption of digital healthcare services, we still witness a community of people who walk into nearby Pharmacies and prefer taking medicines as per the recommendations of the Pharmacist. This is observed to be a common practice, especially in smaller towns and villages, but sometimes it can turn dreadful as a Pharmacist lacks the required knowledge and also he is not registered like medical practitioners or experienced doctors. Medleymed addresses this major challenge through this innovative option that solves outpatient care to a large extent.



Benefits to Pharmacies: Ananda e Clinics serve as a one-stop-shop solution for the Pharmacist and offers them a holistic support system that includes virtual consultation software, booking appointments and Doctor consultation, 24x7 customer support to resolve queries, and marketing support to create awareness in local communities.



Benefits to Patients and Caretakers: Reduces dependency on Pharmacists for medication, instant virtual doctor consultation, and access to leading medical practitioners from across the country. Three major barriers that are inhibiting patients are the cost of consultation, waiting time at Hospitals and Clinics and the challenges of working with app-based consultation. Ananda e clinics resolves all the three problems for the patient through very affordable fees, minimal waiting time and simplicity of the entire consultation process.

