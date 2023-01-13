MDR Foundation Adviser Prithviraj Launches Young Leaders Association Logo

MDR Foundation Adviser Mr.Prithvi Raj unveiled the poster of the Young Leaders Association in the presence of students on National Youth Day which is celebrated on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

The Young Leaders Association logo was launched by MDR Hon'ble Adviser Mr.Prithviraj Garu at Patancheru Government School and Government Degree College.

He said that the main purpose of this #YLAPAC association is to provide support to youth for their education and to support them by doing different programmes to fulfil their needs in all aspects for their overall development for their future.

D.Madhusudan president of MDR Foundation, college headmasters, teachers, school headmasters, students and others participated in this program.