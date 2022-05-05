Mark Mother’s Day 2022 with a Token of Love

With Mother’s day just around the corner, we must appreciate the role she plays in our lives. While mothers deserve our love round-the-clock, it’s all about going all-out on Mother’s day. From grand-mothers to new moms, these super women play myriad roles in our lives. And they deserve much appreciation and a lot of CARE!

However, the plethora of choices tend to daunt a person while picking out the perfect gift for your mother. But worry not! If you are on the lookout for a gift that would be the perfect token of love - Here’s a gifting guide for mother’s day that will tick all your check boxes for the 8th of May:

1. Never say no to Pastels: For our supermoms, who are always on the go, the Good Bungee from Hush Puppies by Bata India @INR 4999/- will be the perfect running partner. Whether it’s multi-tasking flawlessly or running around after a toddler, or taking the boardroom with a storm – from fun to frolic, let your mother add a splash of color to her everyday tasks. Let her dress up with a suit or dress down with jeans.

Bonus: Offer her soft pain-free feet at the end of the day!

2. Ruby and Glimmer: Let your mom live her diva life this Mother’s day for the rockstar that she truly is with this 18k karat gold plated handcrafted jewelry. No celebration is complete without some glimmer and gold. The Lavanya set from Amoli’s new Sangani collection priced @INR 3,999/- comes with a necklace and a pair of earrings that create a splendid visual statement. Time to let mom play accessorize with a ruby studded set that offers her the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary; one that is truly reflective of the values she beholds.

3. Lakshmi Series Pure Gold Coin: What better way to express your love and gratitude to the Lakshmi of your house than to gift her with MMTC-PAMP’s purest gold coin. This beautifully minted coin carries the promise of 999.9 purity and has the Goddess of wealth engraved on it. Available in denominations of 1g, 2g, 5g, 8g and 10g these coins are an investment, a gesture and a token of appreciation that is memorable encapsulates the feeling of gratitude we feel for the woman in our lives. Each MMTC-PAMP gold coin is secured within a signed and numbered, tamper-resistant Assayer’s blister card that serves as your assurance of the highest purity and finest craftsmanship.

4. The vision of love and care: With the Indiefit collection from Titan Eye+ gift a perfect pair of spectacle frame to your mother. The Titan Eye+ Indiefit consists of a design model that matches every frame shape to user faces shape/Size on the basis of a methodology – Golden Ratio. The golden ratio helps to figure out proportionate frame size that matches Indian face shape & size. The collection targets the best frames for customer head size ensuring comfort. Major parameters such as Frame width/Temple Length / Bridge width are considered in design for the Indian Customers.