MANUU to Hold National Urdu Science Congress Papers Invited

Hyderabad: The school of Sciences (SoS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing the Fifth National Urdu Science Congress 2021 (NUSC) online on July 14 and 15.

The main theme of the congress is “Impact of Technology on Multidisciplinary Scientific Research”.

According to Prof. Syed Najamul Hasan, Department of Mathematics and Convener of the Congress, paper presenters are required to submit a structured abstract of not more than 300 words in Urdu through the email – nusc2021.manuu@ gmail.com by June 25, 2021, and information of acceptance will be communicated by June 30.

The sub-themes of the congress include Health Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Pure & Applied Chemistry, Pure & Applied Physics, Pure & Applied Mathematics, ICT in Sciences and Communicating Sciences.

The Research Scholars and Students who submit the full-length paper on or before June 30 will be eligible for the award of the best paper. The e-certificate will be given to all the registered participants.

For registration click: https:// forms.gle/ 4htLLyTzeSAqDvFX9 .

Prof. S.M. Rahmathullah, Vice-Chancellor (I/c) is the Chief Patron and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar (I/c) Patron of the congress. Prof. Parveen Jahan, Dean, School of Sciences, MANUU is the Chairperson whereas Prof. Salman Ahmad Khan, Dr.S.Maqbool Ahmed, Dr H.Aleem Basha, Dr Afroz, Dr Syed Salahuddin are the Co-Conveners of Science Congress۔

The Congress aims to create a platform to discuss, deliberate and promote the cause of science in the Urdu language, to bring together scientists and science communicators to discuss the Impact of Technology on Multidisciplinary Scientific Research, to identify and nurture scientific talent amongst students and young researchers and to inculcate scientific temper at the grass-root level.