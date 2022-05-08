Make Mother’s Day More Meaningful For Your Mom With These Financial Gifts

Mothers are inspirational in many ways and play a potent role in every stage of our lives. Whether a homemaker or a working professional, they are multi-talented in handling each and every task with finesse. In many ways, mothers lay the foundation for the way we manage our finances as adults. So this Mother’s Day why not think of financial gifts that will shore up her finances to facilitate her long-held dream or secure her future in the longer run.

ET Money makes you secure your mother future and be an advisor for her financial needs

Have you ever considered opening a personalized mutual fund account in name of your mother? If not, you can surely go for one as mutual funds are a much better way to make her money grow faster than keeping her funds locked in debt options. ETMONEY have shown that they understand their investors and their personalities. Thus, be a financial advisor to your mom and help in guiding her to manage her financial portfolio better. Consider gifting your mother a best financial solution if she doesn’t have one already.

This app is truly simplifying the financial journey of digital India. Here, one can invest in mutual funds directly without paying any commission to agents. This gives the benefit of added returns, which offers the benefit of compound returns over time. You can also opt to convert your existing funds to direct plans. Besides, their app and website have pointers to guide you at every step of your financial journey while achieving specific goals – be it short term or long term.

Clix- Get an unsecured business loan to help advance your mother kick-start her financial dream

Finances is the last thing that should stand between you and your mother’s ambition. Whatever be your mother’s busines requirement, be it replenishing the inventory of your general store, expanding your cafe, our unsecured business loans have got you covered. You can count on Clix to be your partners in your mother’s entrepreneurial journey by providing SME financing to fund both regular working capital needs and expansion plans. To meet the need of your mother, Clix provide business loan is an unsecured credit instrument to help you with funds from ₹ 5 lakhs upto ₹ 50 lakhs.

How an instant loan from mPokket help you finance your Mother's day expenses

Most of the mothers who are homemakers and believes in their instincts to save money for the later run. At mPokket, users can borrow money to mother's day gift and repay later. mPokket help users with last minute expenses that might pop up, be it buying a gift for their mother, or a ticket to travel to meet her. mPokket is a registered NBFC giving loans ranging from ₹500 to ₹30,000. They have a simple registration process and a quick and hassle-free disbursals.

Also Read: This Mother's Day, Surprise Your Mom With These Delightful Gizmos