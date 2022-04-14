Mahavir Jayanti Significance, History, and How It is Celebrated

Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Mahavir Jayanti is the most auspicious day for Jains. The Jain community commemorates the last spiritual teacher of Jainism on this day throughout the world. According to the Gregorian calendar, it occurs in March or April. It's also the 13th day of the Hindu calendar's Chaitra month. It will be held on April 14 this year.

Lord Mahavir preached love and respect for all living beings and practised and promoted nonviolence. He was the 24th and last Tirthankara, a Jain saviour and spiritual teacher. He then founded a new religion, Jainism, based on these values. Jains abstain from all non-vegetarian foods and follow the ahimsa (non-violence) path. This year's Mahavir Jayanti serves as a reminder of these virtues.

Date:

Mahavir Jayanti will be observed this year on April 14, 2022.

History of Mahavir Jayanti 2022

Jainism is said to have been founded by Lord Mahavir.

However, his birth date is disputed among the Swetambar Jains, who think he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe he was born in 615 BC.

He was born on the 13th day of the Chaitra month, or the 13th day of the waxing moon in the Hindu calendar, at Kshatriyakund, Kundalagrama, Bihar. He was the Tirthankar's 24th and last incarnation (teaching god who preaches dharma).

Mahavir was born to King Siddartha and Queen Trisala, and his parents named him Vardhaman. He was born into a royal family, but royalty and the luxurious life did not please him. He was always looking for inner peace and spirituality.

In his early years, Vardhaman took a profound interest in the essential teachings of Jainism and began meditating. He left the kingdom and his family at the age of 30 to discover spiritual truth. Before attaining 'Kevala Jnana,' or omniscience, he lived as an ascetic for more than twelve years, practising hard penance and great discipline. He gained enlightenment (Nirvana) at the age of 72 after searching for truth and spiritual liberation. He was also known as Sage Vardhamana and was a nonviolence preacher (ahimsa). He was given his name because of his uncanny ability to regulate his senses.

Mahavir advocated ahimsa, or nonviolence, as well as Satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity), and aparigraha (non-attachment). Mahavir's primary disciple, Indrabhuti Gautama, compiled Mahavir's teachings.

Principles of Lord Mahavir:

According to Mahavira, to live a righteous life, one should follow the following principles:

Nonviolence (Ahimsa) causing no harm to the living beings.

Truthfulness (Satya) to speak the truth.

Non-stealing (Asteya) not to possess things that do not belong to you.

Chastity (Brahmacharya) is not to indulge in sensual pleasures.

Non-attachment (Aparigraha) not to get attached to material things.

His teachings are the main pillars of Jainism, also known as "Jain Agamas".

Celebrations:

On Mahavir Jayanti, religious processions (rath yatra) are held. Flags adorn Jain temples, and donations are made to the poor and needy. Donations are also offered to help save animals from being slaughtered.

On Mahavir Jayanti, a procession carrying Mahavir's idol mounted on a chariot takes place, with people reciting religious hymns along the way. Jains throughout the world commemorate this day by giving to charity, praying, fasting, visiting Jain temples, holding mass prayers, and meditating.

Satvik cuisine, which consists of freshly cooked vegetarian dishes without onion or garlic, is served at the celebrations. Satvik diets avoid these two root vegetables and are cooked in a way that does the least amount of harm to living animals.

Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Motivational and Inspirational Quotes

"Attachment and aversion are the root cause of karma, and karma originates from infatuation. Karma is the root cause of birth and death, and these are said to be the source of misery. None can escape the effect of their own past karma." - Lord Mahavira

"If you want to cultivate a habit, do it without any reservation, till it is firmly established. Until it is so confirmed, until it becomes a part of your character, let there be no exception, no relaxation of effort." -Lord Mahavira

"Don't accumulate if you do not need it. The excess of wealth in your hands is for the society, and you are the trustee for the same." -Lord Mahavira

"Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness." - Lord Mahavira

"In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self." - Lord Mahavira

"Non Violence is the first religion and truth of humanity."- Lord Mahavira

"All souls are alike; none is superior on inferior" -Lord Mahavira