Mahashivaratri Wishes, Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Shivratra is an important festival for Lord Shiva devotees, it is celebrated on the sixth night of Phalgun month. The festival is observed by full-day fasting with fruits, the devotees chanting mantras and shlokas to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva.

Here are a few Happy Maha Shivratri messages for 2023:

Beautiful collection of Maha Shivratri messages in Hindi and English. Wish your dear ones with Mahashivratri wishes messages. Share with everyone around you the latest Maha Shivratri wishes from the collection of Shivratri messages 2023.

“May you and your loved ones are always surrounded by the love and blessings of Lord Shiva. Warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to you.”

“May the divine energies of Lord Shiva are always there to bring positivity in your life. Wishing a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri.”

” I wish that this auspicious occasion of Shivratri fill your life with positivity by killing all the darkness and problems that surround you….. May chanting of Om Namah Shivaya bless you and your dear ones against all the negativities…. Warm wishes to you on Maha Shivratri.”

“Let us offer our prayers to Lord Shiva to celebrate this pious day with our loved ones… Let us chant the mantras and seek his blessings for a joyous and successful life… With all my heart, I wish you a very Happy Maha Shivratri. Jai Baba Amarnath ki!!!!”

” Sending warm wishes on the pious occasion of Mahashivratri…. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on your family and bless you with happiness and glory, prosperity and peace…. Om Naham Shivay!!”

“Shivji ke aashirvad se sukh aur sukun milta hai…. Prabhu ki bhakti mein leen hokar mokh ka dwar milta hai….. Jai Bhole Bhandari Ki…. Jiske charno mein bharpur ashirvad milta hai…. Jai Baba Amarnath ki…. Happy Shivratri to you!!!”

“Shivratri is the most important day for all the Shiv bhakts…. It is the day to offer prayers, it is the day to seek blessings, it is the day to thank Him for all the blessings…. Wishing you a Happy Shivratri 2023!!!”

“Maha Shivratri ki hardik badhaiyan….. Ye paawan tyohar bhar de aapke jeevan mein khushiyan hazar aur le kar aaye prabhu ka dher saara ashirvad…. Asha hai ki ye Shivratri aapke liye mangalmaiye ho…. Happy Shivratri!!