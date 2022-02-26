Mahashivaratri Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Maha Shivratri 2022: On Maha Shivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya' to seek his blessings. On this pious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2022, here is a list of wishes and WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones.

Maha Shivratri, which translates to the 'great night of Lord Shiva' is a major Hindu festival and is celebrated across India and the world by followers, this year the festival will take place on March 1st. Lord Shiva is known by many names, some of which are Mahadeva, Pashupati, Bhairava, Vishwanath, Bhole Nath, Shambhu, and Shankar.

On Maha Shivratri, devotees observe fasts, go to temples to pay their respects to Lord Shiva, get together and chant prayers together, among other things. However, this year, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, one may have to celebrate the festival with social distancing rules and health regulations in place.

But one can always send across wishes to their near and dear ones. Here are some wishes, quotes, and messages for you to share this Maha Shivratri 2022.

Maha Shivaratri 2022: Quotes

Let us rejoice on Maha Shivratri night. The night of Shiva-Parvati's union The night of destruction and the night of creation The Night of the Lord of the Lords Happy Maha Shivaratri

This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all your troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life. Jai Shiva Shankar.

Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati, may they bestow their blessings on you and your family. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri!

May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family a wonderful Maha Shivratri!

Bhole Nath, may you and your family be guided and blessed with everything you deserve and desire for the rest of your life! Sending you my best wishes on the special occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

May the glory of the divine Shiva remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivaratri 2022: Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

May Lord Shiva guide you all your life. Sending you my best wishes for this Maha Shivaratri. #HappyMahaShivratri

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with everything that you want from life. God bless you!

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with joy in your heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2020.

Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty bless you all with good things and perfect health. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

We saw his anger, we saw his fury, we saw his restlessness, and Maha Shivratri calmed him down. Happy Shivratri 2020.

I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar to uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri everyone!

Show your love to your elders and seek their blessings on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. #Shivratri2020

Maha Shivratri is the night that brings a new dawn of happiness and prosperity.

Spend the whole night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seeking his divine blessings! A very Happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family!

Keep saying Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri, 2020!