Maha Shivratri which is being observed on February 18 this year is considered highly auspicious, as it marks the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, where the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance.

On this holy day, Hindus observe fasting for the whole day and only consume satvik foods like sabudana, fruits, milk, and water.

Fasting during Maha Shivaratri has certain dos and don’ts that one has to keep in mind while observing this festival which is meant to cleanse not only the body but the mind as well.

Dos of fasting on Mahashivratri:

On the day of the fast, get up early around sunrise.

One should take a head bath and wear light clothes either cotton or silk as per your tradition.

As Shivaratri puja is performed at night, devotees should take another bath in the evening.

Following a bath, the following day devotees should break their fast.

Milk, flowers, belpatra or maredu leaves, sandalwood paste, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar , vibhuthi are among the main offerings made to Lord Shiva.

According to Drikpanchang, to get the full benefits of Shivaratri puja, devotees should break their fast between dawn and the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.

Chanting of “Om Namah Shivay” 108 times is considered highly beneficial.

If one cannot chant 108 times chant the maha-mantra 12 times before the Lord.

There is no need of elaborating prasadams to be made and rice payasam laced with ghee is more than enough for Lord Shiva.

Attending night Satsang or bhajans is considered beneficial as keeps you focused on the Lord.

Don’ts of fasting on Mahashivratri:

One must refrain from consuming anything made of rice, wheat, or pulses.

One should also avoid garlic, spices onion, and any form of non-vegetarian meals.

Do not indulge in any other activities like intercourse, watching movies, TV, and other activities which distract your mind.

After one undergoes the 24-hour fast that is broken the next morning it is advised to eat fruits or something light on the stomach like sabudana or ragi after performing Puja.

Senior citizens and people with diabetes or any other serious medical conditions can refrain from fasting and eat light meals over the day.

