Maha Shivaratri 2023 Date, Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Maha Shivratri 2023: Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Saturday, February 18th this year 2023. A Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, it also denotes the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandava. Shivaratri meaning ‘the night of Shiva’ is celebrated on the ‘Magh Chaturdasi’. While ‘Krishna Paksha Chaturdasi’ of every month is called Shivaratri, this one is the Maha Shivaratri which is believed to be the day when Lord Shiva is happiest.

The Hindu calendar is lunisolar but most festival dates are specified using the lunar portion of the calendar. Here are the auspicious timings for Maha Shivaratri according to Drik Panchang:

The Nishita Kaal Puja Time is the most significant time for performing puja or worship and is considered to be a very auspicious time and is associated with a high level of spiritual energy.

Rituals: On Shivaratri, devotees should eat only during the day and eat the next day.

One can start the day by having a head bath and performing puja after completing morning rites.

Devotees should also take a second bath on Shivratri day in the evening.

Shiva Puja must be performed at night, and followers must break their fast the next day after taking a bath.

Offerings: Offer fruits, cow milk, honey, and other favorite foods which are very simple as Lord Shiva does not expect an elaborate prasadam.

Bael leaves or Maredu dalam leaves are considered highly auspicious for this occasion and are placed on the Lingam.

Pooja Vidhi: One can chant mantras like Om Namah Shivaya or Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and pour the above offerings on a lingam if you have one at home.

You can also recite the Shiva Chalisa or other prayers or play them through the internet if you don’t know any mantras.

Many families call a priest and get the Shiva Abhishekam done at home.

For those who cant you can visit a Shiva temple near your house and pour cow milk on the lingam and chant Om Namah Shivaya which is equally powerful. After the ritual, you can rest your forehead on the lingam and pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Just chanting Om Namah Shivaya 12 times is enough to gain Lord Shiva’s blessings.

