Lunar Eclipse Today: Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected

The first lunar eclipse of the year (Chandra Grahan) will take place on May 16, 2022, from 8:59 a.m. to 10.23 a.m. in India. This is a total lunar eclipse that will not be seen from India. As a result, the Sutak will be unavailable in India. A lunar eclipse will occur in the Scorpio sign and Visakha nakshatra during the Shukla Paksha's Purnima Tithi. The fact that Buddha Purnima coincides with the eclipse adds to the event's importance. Let's see how this will influence the different zodiac signs.

Aries: This eclipse will happen in your blockage and unpredictability domain. As a result, you must avoid all forms of confrontation and risk. When driving, be cautious since you might get an injury. Married couples must be aware of and worried about the health of their in-laws. At the same time, don't take your health for granted.

Also Read: First Time Plants Sprouted On Earth From Lunar Soil

Taurus: Your relationship sector will be affected by the eclipse. It is recommended that married couples use caution in their interpersonal dealings. Avoid ego clashes with your partner, as this can lead to resentment. Even your partner may have health problems. Businesspeople should maintain enough openness while building connections with their partners.

Gemini: The eclipse will have an impact on your health and competition. At work, you may encounter opponents or competitors, and the scope of your tasks may unexpectedly increase. Some of you may be having stomach and digestive issues. Avoid taking out any new debts at this time. Regular exercise will keep you healthy and fit.

Cancer: The eclipse will affect your decision-making and romantic relationships. At this time, your romantic connection will be in better form than usual. You will have your lover's full support and be able to release your stress with their help. Because their children may develop a disease, married couples must watch after their children's health. Any major decisions should be avoided.

Leo: This eclipse will have an impact on your happiness and your relationship with your mother. You'll have plenty of family support. You will get your mother's love, but you must be cautious about her health. You'll be able to break free from financial constraints as well. Make no land or property investments. Get ready to take on more domestic tasks.

Virgo: The eclipse will pass across your zones of travel and mental stability. This might cause emotional anguish. You can feel unsettled, which makes you feel insecure. This will have the biggest influence on your decision-making abilities. The health problem might influence your younger siblings. Speak clearly to improve your communication skills.

Libra: Your family and money will be affected by the eclipse. Avoid taking any unwarranted risks with your money and possessions at this time. Spend time with your family and attend to any unresolved issues. Some of you may have vision difficulties, so keep an eye on things. Your choice of words and speech can sometimes cause harm to others.

Scorpio: Your personal and emotional worlds will be affected by the eclipse. This is the moment to think about your goals in life and assume full responsibility for your actions. During this period, you'll be more self-conscious, which might harm your relationships. In all parts of your life, maintain a healthy balance. Minor injuries should be avoided at all costs.

Sagittarius: The eclipse will happen in your area of loss and outlay. As a result, any unplanned event might cause your expenditure to rise. This is a fantastic chance for business owners to put their money towards long-term growth rather than risky short-term enterprises. Some of you may also need to change occupations. Maintain a relaxing atmosphere at work.

Capricorn: The eclipse will occur in your zone of gain and desire. This is an excellent time for your money since you may increase your income and establish new revenue streams. Your buddies will be encouraging and helpful in helping you achieve your goals. Maintain harmony between you and your elder siblings. Your spouse's job may change.

Aquarius: Your career and social status will be affected by the eclipse. As a result, you will become more conscious of your image and reputation. You should carefully evaluate any new career opportunities that come your way. Those in the corporate world must tread carefully and watch everyday transactions. Some of you will be seeking new pastures to improve your lifestyle.

Pisces: This eclipse will take place in your area of long voyages and spiritual quests. As a result, your perspective is likely to shift toward spirituality. Always act ethically and believe in your karma. Taking your father's advice can help you make the best choices for your future. This is an opportune time to plan a long journey, preferably to a religious site.