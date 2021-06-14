The video-sharing platform invites everyone to express themselves and show support to the LGBTQAI+ community with entertaining transition videos featuring colourful effects, glittery themes, and foot-thumping music.

A decade ago, global pop star, Lady Gaga gave the world its most unapologetic unofficial pride anthem as she sang ‘I am beautiful in my way, 'cause God makes no mistakes… I’m on the right track baby… I was born this way’. Taking this very celebratory spirit of individuality and inclusivity, Lomotif announces its latest campaign, ‘#BeProud’. June is the month of pride, acceptance, and celebration of the LGBTQAI+ community, and above all love. Extending their support, for the entire month – the video-sharing platform will also don the rainbow pride flag on their logo!

With a meaningful message wrapped most excitingly, the ‘#BeProud’ campaign starting June 10th till 30th will host colourful effects, glittery themes, and foot thumping music to celebrate YOU. All you have to do is share your unique transition videos & (or) remix your favourite influencers’ videos with your own clips sprinkled with pride flavour and share them on the platform. Guess what? There are prizes to be won too. The top five remixes with the most likes will win a virtual meet and greet with some of your favourite influencers that include the likes of Sushant Divgikr (@sushantdivgikr), Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla), Paras Tomar (@parastomar) and Deepti Sati (@deeptisati). Popular actor Sophie Choudry (@sophiechoudry) is also showing her support for the #BeProud campaign by remixing with the community.

Beaming with enthusiasm to be a part of the Lomotif campaign, Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani KoHenur says, “Initiatives like these deserve appreciation. We have all grown up learning the adage that it’s our work, words and how we conduct ourselves that define us as human beings. But when it comes to accepting the rainbow community, we forget everything we have learnt. To make things a little dramatic, let me say this loud again that we have the same blood and upbringing as anyone else. So, I am very excited to see how this campaign rolls out and the kind of videos Lomotif users are going to create to celebrate pride month. The fact that everyone, irrespective of their age and orientation can participate, is what makes this campaign special. The idea has always been to make people aware that we all are equal, and simple things like love, support and recognition make the pride community happy.”

Speaking about the campaign, Paul Yang, Co-Founder & Chief Executive, Lomotif, adds, “We at Lomotif believe in inclusivity. The thought behind the campaign has been to celebrate diversity in every possible way. As a platform for raw, real users offering relevant and resonant content, we want to show solidarity towards the pride community and in our small way make people aware of them. As an equalising platform that allows big influencers or budding creators enough opportunity for search, discovery, and recognition, we want to spread positivity. We don't believe in treating the rainbow people as a separate community, they are a part of us. We hope that the campaign will bring together everyone to celebrate love, acceptance and inclusivity.”

Well, there’s more to spice up the thrill. Lomotif will pay a special tribute to Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ that completes ten glorious years.

Hope you have already got your thinking caps on. This is your time to shine with ‘Pride’. Don’t ponder, take the plunge. Remember, your favourite social media influencers are waiting to have a fun-filled virtual meet and greet with you. So, just let your creative juices flow.