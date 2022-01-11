Lohri 2022 Date, Significance, Rituals, Traditional Recipes

Lohri, a festival celebrated in the Punjab region, commemorates the passing of the winter solstice and is observed as a winter folk festival by Sikhs, Hindus, and people of various religions. Every year it is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new season.

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, Lohri 2022 will be observed. Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, is always celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, which falls between January 14-15 every year on the Hindu calendar. Families come together to make sweets, traditional dishes and celebrate the festival while dancing and singing around bonfires.

Lighting bonfires, eating celebratory delicacies such Til Laddoo and or other traditional Punjabi foods like Makki Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag, dancing to folklore, families, and friends having fun, is what Lohri is all about.

Significance of Lohri

The Lohri celebration signifies the end of the winter season and the start of rabi crop harvesting every year.

In Punjab, the wheat crop is sown just before the start of winter. Then it ripens during the Lohri festival, allowing for harvesting after the winter season. Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated a day after Lohri also marks the start of the summer season.

Traditional Dishes made on Lohri

Chikki Murmura Ladoo Chironji Makhana Kheer Jaggery Roti Puffed Rice

These are some of the traditional food items made on Lohri. Different families might have their unique way of preparing these dishes, but the joy of eating them on this festival is the same.