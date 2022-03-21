The Lemonade Author Kankane Rakhi Surendra Releases Second Part of Story Collection

Kankane Rakhi Surendra, author of Amazon #1 bestseller in short stories 'The Lemonade' has come up with the second book of her series '2nd Serving of The Lemonade - A collection of sweet, salty, and sour stories!', which is a collection of fictional stories with a non-fictional motive.

The first book of the series ‘The Lemonade’ was published in January 2021 and was much appreciated by the readers, which led to the second book, '2nd Serving of The Lemonade - A collection of sweet, salty, and sour stories!'

Rakhi, with her series ‘The Lemonade’, brings a collection of short stories that are about life's challenges, relationships, and one's approach towards life. They talk about accepting whatever the situation is at the present moment and deriving something positive out of it.

Talking about her latest book, author Kankane Rakhi Surendra reveals that the base of her book is a very famous quote by Dale Carnegie, 'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.' Rakhi says, "Not all days of life are the same. Life is full of sweet, salty, and sour experiences. So, on the days when we face adversity or misfortune, accepting it and finding something positive in it, is the best way to deal with it. I feel this is the secret of leading a good life."

Stories by Rakhi in her book drive us to think and tackle the problems of life more maturely. The book is available for readers on Amazon, Kindle, and Flipkart.